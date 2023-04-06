Sligo U20s survive late Roscommon surge as they face Mayo next in Connacht semi-final

EirGrid Connacht GAA U20 Football Championship Preliminary Round

Sligo 0-15 Roscommon 1-8

A spellbinding opening half from reigning champions Sligo had their opponents trailing by a whopping nine points on 26 minutes in this Connacht U20 Preliminary Round after a sensational first half display from the Yeats men.

Roscommon got a glimmer of hope before the interval however, with a perfectly timed goal from Shane McGinley reducing the gap to five points in a sunny Dr Hyde Park on Wednesday evening.

That gave Noel Dunning’s side something to think about after a fabulous, stylish display from the visitors in the first half, with Luke Marren, midfielder Canice Mulligan and Rossa Sloyan, son of last year’s manager Dessie, all causing Roscommon lots of grief on the attack.

The Rossies stormed out of the blocks with gusto in the second half, Eoin Colleran particularly influential as they chipped away at the Sligo lead. Remarkably substitute Conor Hand brought it back to a one point affair on 53 minutes but credit to Sligo, they steadied the ship and the bench also made a big impact as Sligo hit the scores when needed to see the game out.

Marren got his first of ten on four minutes, fine work from Sloyan as Mark McDaniel then set up the excellent Mulligan who slotted over. Corner back Ross Chambers got his name on the scoresheet for Sligo as the visitors were dominating the opening quarter, a fabulous point from Marren seeing good work from Ross Doherty and Daire O’Boyle in the build up.

Sligo in front by four and Roscommon looking for their opening score. Marren pointed a foul on Matt Henry as Roscommon got their first on 13 minutes, a fine score from Jack Tumulty.

Sloyan used the space and pointed a sensational score midway through the half much to the delight of the travelling support as Marren chipped over an easy free, Sligo leading by 0-7 to 0-1.

Marren hit another excellent point as Roscommon keeper David Farrell was then called in to action twice with brilliant saves on Mulligan and O’Boyle’s attempt on target, the rebound falling to James Donlon who pointed.

Sligo’s pace and passing were impressive as again Henry and Marren came bursting through looking for goal with the shot initially saved and referee Christopher Ryan awarding an earlier free, Marren doing the honours, Sligo in front by 0-10 to 0-1 on 26 minutes as down the other end, Roscommon’s McGinley saw his point attempt unluckily come off the inside post.

Colleran (free) reduced the gap to eight as Roscommon then got their goal, good work from Eoin Ward seeing McGinley find the net, the large home support cheering, Sligo in front by 0-10 to 1-2 at half-time.

Roscommon hit two quick points after the resumption, two frees from Colleran as it was back to a three point game. Mulligan, his midfield partner Conor Sheridan and McDaniel set up Marren for a fine score on 38 minutes with Roscommon seeing a goal chance involving Colleran and McGinley saved. Colleran added another free on 40 minutes.

Mulligan passed to O’Boyle who looked in on goal, Sligo awarded a free with Marren on target as it was back to a four point game. The Rossies kept pressing for scores, a brilliant Colleran effort followed by another free from the Padraig Pearses man after good work from Colm Neary setting him up as two separated them. Substitute Conor Hand brought it back to a one point game but Sligo didn’t falter. A good run from substitute Dillon Walsh saw Marren hitting a vital point on 54 minutes as down the other end, Oisín Cregg had a possible goal chance go out wide.

Another brilliant run from Walsh found Marren who fisted over a fine score, a one on one involving Donlon and Farrell saw the keeper blocking and the ball going over the bar as Sligo advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday with Mayo in Castlebar.

SLIGO; Ethan Carden, Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly, Dylan Walsh, Dylan McLoughlin, Rossa Sloyan, Conor Sheridan, Canice Mulligan (C), Mark McDaniel, James Donlon, Ross Doherty, Luke Marren, Daire O’Boyle, Matt Henry.

Substitutes used; Ronan Niland for McDaniel (44), Dillon Walsh fro Sloyan (50), Joshua Flynn for Doherty (53), Ciarán O’Reilly for O’Boyle (63)

Scorers; L Marren (0-10 5f), J Donlon (0-2), C Mulligan (0-1), R Chambers (0-1), R Sloyan (0-1).

ROSCOMMON; David Farrell, Daniel Casey, Michael Sugrue, Senan Lambe, Eoin Ward, Caelim Keogh, Colm Neary, Conor Ryan, Darragh O’Beirne, Bobby Nugent, Declan Kenny, Cian Kelly, Shane McGinley, Eoin Colleran (JC), Jack Tumulty.

Substitutes used; Shane Walsh for O’Beirne (23), Conor Harley for Sugrue (30), Oisín Cregg (JC) for Kelly (h/t), Conor Hand for Tumulty (46), Rory Hester for Kenny (55)

Scorers; S McGinley (1-0), E Colleran (0-6 4f), J Tumulty (0-1), C Hand (0-1).

REFEREE; Christopher Ryan.