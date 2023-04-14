Sligo U20 manager Paul Henry praises his side as they look ahead to Connacht final with Galway

Sligo U20 manager Paul Henry said he was delighted with his side’s performance against Mayo in horrendous conditions in Bekan on Wednesday as they emerged five point winners and keep up their aim to retain the Connacht crown.

The Curry man, who guided the county’s minors to Provincial success in 2021, said after the win; “In fairness I think the lads dug deep, the early goal was a bit of a sucker blow but these lads know how to dig deep and how to fight.

"They showed that again today. We were coming up here and that’s what we were looking for, we knew it was going to be a dogfight even with the weather conditions and it’s blustering in every direction, we didn’t really know which way the wind was going in certain stages of the game. They fought really hard and deserved that win.”

To kick 17 points in the conditions was impressive too. “They are going well know at the minute, I’m sure when we go back over it again, there are some things we can tidy up but overall I am just really proud of them,” the manager said.

He praised all the contributors to the 17 points for Sligo, including Dylan Walsh and Rossa Sloyan on the halfback line, who both got two each. “Them lads love bombing forward and they are well able to take a score when they do, so we let them go when they can because we know we can get rewards out of it.

"That halfback line, the lads just go forward and push on and they end up creating spaces for our forwards as well and pop balls into them. Overall man to man out there, they worked really, really hard and fair play to them, they deserve to be in a Connacht final after that.

"Our lads are working really hard they have put huge effort in since we brought them all back in as a panel. The thing is, they are working as a team together so in fairness to them every one of them showed up today, every one of them put in a shift and we started to see some lads get tired, we brought in another group of lads in and they put a lot of hard work into it as well.

"That’s all we can ask of them. Scoring 17 points, we’ll take that any day.”

On the final in Tuam, the manager said unfortunately James Donlon looks likely to miss that with a hamstring injury. “James pulled up on us on Monday night and he will be out for the next two or three weeks. It’s very unfortunate as James is a top quality footballer and is a loss to the lads. It just shows the resolve of them all that despite losing a player of James’ quality today, that the rest of them stood up and went on and fought really hard, that’s what the whole squad is about and this isn’t about any one man or any one player and once one ends up getting injured, someone else has to step and and in fairness Ronan Niland came in today and he did his job too."

Galway will have home advantage but Sligo have played all their games on the road so that won’t faze them much. “We spent pretty much all of the season on the road now between all the different challenge games and Roscommon and Mayo away. The draw is what it is and we have to go to Galway and we will have to put in a performance to win a Connacht title.

"We don’t want to give up that Cup away too easy, Dessie did a huge job and his management team with them last year, I am very lucky I’ve got Enda Mitchell, Ross Donovan, John Paul Carden, Aran McGowan, Sean Taylor doing S&C and Kelly Ann as physio so we’ve a great team,” he added.