Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo U20 manager Paul Henry praises his side as they look ahead to Connacht final with Galway

Sligo travel to Tuam on Wednesday for the Connacht decider 

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

sligochampion

Emma Gallagher

Sligo U20 manager Paul Henry said he was delighted with his side’s performance against Mayo in horrendous conditions in Bekan on Wednesday as they emerged five point winners and keep up their aim to retain the Connacht crown.

The Curry man, who guided the county’s minors to Provincial success in 2021, said after the win; “In fairness I think the lads dug deep, the early goal was a bit of a sucker blow but these lads know how to dig deep and how to fight. 

Privacy