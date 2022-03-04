Sligo U17s ready for start with Cavan

This weekend sees the first outing of the year for Sligo’s minor (U17) footballers as they take on Cavan at Corlough in Cavan on Saturday afternoon in the first game of this year’s Ulster League.

The 2022 minor panel includes seven who were part of last summer’s historic Connacht minor title winning squad – something which Manager David Caffrey agrees provides a strong core for the competitions ahead.

“As it has been for everybody the last few years have been pretty strange, but unlike decades past where a team would only be coming together in the months prior to the minor championship, this group has been working and learning together for the past four years. In addition to working in their knowledge of football and the development of their skills, they have also been learning about how to look after their bodies, how to train well, food and nutrition and, importantly about the skills and abilities of contributing to a team environment.”

Caffrey says that while the team couldn’t continue face to face sessions during the pandemic lockdown they did manage to keep everyone working together both on strength and conditioning and on tactical appreciation of the game using video calls.

“The lads really stuck at it and maintained their progress. It was useful also that they got to spend more time than usual with their clubs because we want to see what they pick up at county level being used at club level.”

The St Mary’s clubman acknowledges also that it is difficult to gauge the prospects of a county team heading into their first real intercounty test but he is confident that they will be competitive in every game. “We have a target for ourselves that we never want to be out of the game. If we hold true to that we believe we can compete with anyone. Like every team these days we set our measure of how we think we can perform. We have had some good challenge games and we know that If we hit those measures, we will be there or there abouts later in the year.

After Saturday’s opener, Sligo will go on to meet Derry, Fermanagh and Donegal in Ulster league over the month of March. The Connacht Minor championship, which is played on a round robin basis, starts against Galway on Friday, April 29th and runs then on successive weeks through to early June. The Sligo minor panel for 2022 is as follows: Tom Bailey (Tourlestrane), Joe Campbell (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Ethan Carden (Enniscrone/Kilglass), Kevin Carnahan (Tubbercurry/Cloonacool), Cian Carty (Eastern Harps), Oisín Conlon (Shamrock Gaels), Barry Cryan (Eastern Harps), Kevin Davitt (Coolera-Strandhill), Conor Flynn (St Marys), James Foley (Shamrock Gaels) James Gallagher (St Molaise Gaels), Ryan Gillespie (Easkey), James Golden (St Farnans), Diarmuid Henry (Tubbercurry/Cloonacool), Peter Kerins (St Molaise Gaels), Daniel King (Shamrock Gaels), Gavin Lynch (Calry/St Josephs), Josh McHugh (Eastern Harps), Aaron Mullen (Owenmore Gaels), Ronan Niland (St Marys), Donnacha O’Brien (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Rian O’Callaghan (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Corey O’Dowd (St Johns), Aaron O’Hara, (Tourlestrane), Ronan O’Hehir (St Marys), Robert O’Kelly-Lynch (St Marys), Shea O’Neill (St Marys), Eli Rooney (St Marys), Tommy Ross (Curry), Dylan Streete (St Marys), Wale Toke (Ballymote), Dillon Walsh (Owenmore Gaels), Conor Walsh (Eastern Harps).