Sligo team confirmed for Connacht Championship quarter final with London

Tony McEntee’s men in action in McGovern Park in Ruislip at 3pm
THE Sligo Senior football team that will face London on Saturday in Ruislip has been announced. The Yeats men, fresh from their brilliant win against Wicklow in the Div 4 final in Croke Park last weekend, are taking on London at 3pm.
Captained by Niall Murphy, the team is as follows; Daniel Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Nathan Mullen (Coolaney/Mullinabreena), Eddie McGuinness (Tubbercurry), Evan Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Luke Towey (St Molaise Gaels), Brian Cox (Calry/St Joseph’s), Paul McNamara (St John’s), Paul Kilcoyne (St Mary’s), Cian Lally (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Keelan Cawley (Coolera/Strandhill), Seán Carrabine (Castleconnor), Finnian Cawley (St Farnan’s), Pat Spillane (St Jude’s), Paddy O’Connor (St Farnan’s), Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill).
Tony McEntee and his management team will be hoping to maintain the momentum from the Div 4 league final. The winners will play either Leitrim or New York, also on tomorrow, in the Connacht semi-final.