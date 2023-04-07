Sligo team confirmed for Connacht Championship quarter final with London

Tony McEntee's Sligo are playing London in Ruislip on Saturday in the Connacht Championship quarter-final.

THE Sligo Senior football team that will face London on Saturday in Ruislip has been announced. The Yeats men, fresh from their brilliant win against Wicklow in the Div 4 final in Croke Park last weekend, are taking on London at 3pm.

Captained by Niall Murphy, the team is as follows; Daniel Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Nathan Mullen (Coolaney/Mullinabreena), Eddie McGuinness (Tubbercurry), Evan Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Luke Towey (St Molaise Gaels), Brian Cox (Calry/St Joseph’s), Paul McNamara (St John’s), Paul Kilcoyne (St Mary’s), Cian Lally (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Keelan Cawley (Coolera/Strandhill), Seán Carrabine (Castleconnor), Finnian Cawley (St Farnan’s), Pat Spillane (St Jude’s), Paddy O’Connor (St Farnan’s), Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill).

Tony McEntee and his management team will be hoping to maintain the momentum from the Div 4 league final. The winners will play either Leitrim or New York, also on tomorrow, in the Connacht semi-final.