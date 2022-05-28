Sligo survive London scare in Tailteann opener

Sligo's Alan Reilly, who scored 1-6 from play in action with Eoin Walsh of London in the Tailteann Cup Round 1 North in Markievicz Park this evening. Pic: Donal Hackett.

SLIGO hosted London in their first Tailteann Cup match this evening in a sunny Markievicz Park and it took extra-time to separate the sides in a game that saw 21 wides from Sligo, a saved London penalty and lots of action. Aidan Devaney saving a London penalty in extra-time and Brian Egan's goal the difference in a high-octane encounter in front of a crowd of 1414.

London ended the game with 13 men late into extra-time as Sligo just about did enough to scrape the win, the Exiles pushing right to the end. It was the visitors who looked to be progressing after 70 minutes as they led by a point, but the superb Alan Reilly sent the game to extra-time deep into injury time.

The injured Niall Murphy didn't start for Sligo but he did come on on 69 minutes and had to depart shortly after as Sligo needed to give it their all to force the game to extra-time against a lively London outfit.

It was Pat Spillane's first start for Sligo, while Sligo natives Eoin Flanagan and James Hynes started for the Exiles. The first half was a close affair, with the hosts leading by two points at the break, Sligo ending the first half with ten wides registered, to none for London.

London got the game's opening score through the lively James Gallagher from play as Paddy O'Connor equalised, the excellent Alan Reilly then putting the hosts in front, hitting his first of a 1-6 tally.

The game's first goal arrived 16 minutes in for Michael Maher's side, Stephen Dornan finding space and passing to the impressive James Gallagher who slotted home pushing London two in front.

It was shortlived, Nathan Rooney doing well to find Reilly who brilliantly finished to the back of the London net, Sligo back into a one-point lead.

Pat Hughes did well to win possession out the field, he found Nathan Mullen who ran through the London defence setting up Reilly for a wonderful score.

London were showing their mettle and the next three scores belonged to the visitors, Ferghal McMahon (free), Gallagher and Henry Walsh all pointing as they took the lead once more on 26 minutes.

Paul McNamara did superbly to win the London kick-out and from here Sligo got their second goal, Paul Kilcoyne setting up Hughes who found the net, Spillane adding a brilliant point after Reilly's quick free. Gallagher and a McMahon free for London along with a brilliant score from O'Connor saw Sligo in front by 2-6 to 1-7 at the interval.

It was all London following the resumption, their first of 2 wides coming 20 seconds in before they hit their second goal. The excellent Matthew Walsh on target after Dornan set him up, London back in front.

Sligo's Keelan Cawley was fouled and goalkeeper Aidan Devaney sent over a well-struck free as it was tit for tat. London's keeper Noel Maher put his side two in front with a '45 on 49 minutes, Carrabine reducing it to a point with a free.

London's Ronan Sloan was blackcarded on 58 minutes for a challenge on Carrabine but Sligo didn't take full advantage of the extra man. London instead extended their lead substitute Liam Gavaghan pointing a free on 65 minutes.

A free from O'Connor late into injury time brought it back to a point, as London looked to be progressing, before Reilly levelled matters, 2-11 apiece after 70 minutes.

The sides were again evenly match in the first half of extra-time, Reilly with 2 points from play, the excellent Walsh responding for London who were by no means done.

A sublime point from substitute Donal Conlon gave Sligo the narrowest of margins, before Egan scored Sligo's third goal after the initial shot from Conlon was saved, Sligo ahead by four at the break, 3-14 to 2-13.

Both were introducing their benches, Christopher Farley adding a free to put three between them and then London were awarded a penalty. Walsh was fouled and Farley stepped up to take, Devaney doing extremely well to save, the rebound falling to Séan Hickey who pointed. Down the other end, who else but Reilly put a goal between them again, Hickey adding another before London were down to 13, Eoin Flanagan and Gallagher sent off moments apart as Sligo are through to the quarter final.

The draw takes place for the next round on Monday morning.

SLIGO; Aidan Devaney (0-1 '45), Nathan Mullen, Evan Lyons, Paul McNamara, Mark Walsh, Darragh Cummins, Paul Kilcoyne, Pat Spillane (0-1), Seán Carrabine (0-1 f), Keelan Cawley (C), Patrick O'Connor (0-4 1f), Mikey Gordon, Alan Reilly (1-6), Pat Hughes (1-1), Nathan Rooney

Substitutes used; Luke Towey for Spillane (47), Donal Conlon (0-1) for Rooney (56), Peter Laffey for Walsh (inj 57), Niall Murphy for Hughes (69), Brian Egan (1-0) for Murphy (74), Kenny Gavigan for Gordon (75), Barry Gorman for Carrabine (88)

LONDON; Noel Maher (0-1 '45), Cahir Healy, Matt Moynihan, Nathan McElwaine, Ronan Sloan, Eoin Walsh, Eoin Flanagan, James Hynes (0-1), Stephen Dornan, Conal Gallagher (0-1), Henry Walsh, Liam Gallagher, James Gallagher (1-3), Ferghal McMahon (0-4 4f), Matthew Walsh (1-1)

Substitutes used; Liam Gavaghan (0-1 f) for H Walsh (55), Christopher Duggan for McMahon (58), Oladimedji Olajubu for McElwaine (61), Christopher Farley (0-1 f) for Gallagher (74), Seán Hickey (0-2) for Olajubu (80), Gallagher for Dornan (82), H Walsh (0-1) for L Gallagher (89).

REFEREE; Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)