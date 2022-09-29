Sligo

Sligo Senior Football Championship semi-final preview: Tourlestrane chase 7th consecutive title, but it won’t be easy

Cian Lally of Drumcliffe/Rosses Point holds onto possession despite pressure from Tourlestrane's Gary Gaughan. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Cian Lally of Drumcliffe/Rosses Point holds onto possession despite pressure from Tourlestrane's Gary Gaughan. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sunday’s senior championship semi-finals will see Drumcliffe Rosses Point and Tourlestrane contest the penultimate stage of Sligo GAA’s Blue Riband competition for the third successive year and the two contests that can be expected to see a contrast in styles of play.

The surprise at this stage of the competition is less who has made it to semi-final stage and more who hasn’t. Last year’s beaten finalists Coolera Strandhill - who had a comprehensive win over Tourlestrane in the final of this year’s Senior League just eight weeks ago – were edged out of qualification for these semi-finals by a three-point lesser scoring difference than their rivals from across Sligo Bay – Drumcliffe Rosses Point.

