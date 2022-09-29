Sligo Senior Football Championship semi-final preview: Tourlestrane chase 7th consecutive title, but it won’t be easy

Sunday’s senior championship semi-finals will see Drumcliffe Rosses Point and Tourlestrane contest the penultimate stage of Sligo GAA’s Blue Riband competition for the third successive year and the two contests that can be expected to see a contrast in styles of play.

The surprise at this stage of the competition is less who has made it to semi-final stage and more who hasn’t. Last year’s beaten finalists Coolera Strandhill - who had a comprehensive win over Tourlestrane in the final of this year’s Senior League just eight weeks ago – were edged out of qualification for these semi-finals by a three-point lesser scoring difference than their rivals from across Sligo Bay – Drumcliffe Rosses Point.

The sides drew in Kent Park in the round robin stage and both lost narrowly to Tourlestrane but the men from the foot of Ben Bulben were just that bit stronger in defence in the other games in a battle that literally went to the last minute of the final game in the round robin series before qualification was confirmed.

The Drumcliffe side under manager Fergal O’Flaherty is a well drilled well organised outfit who will be very hard to beat. They are very much a ‘championship’ team having not threatened the promotion race from Division Two over recent years but they have been competitive and obdurate on a consistent basis over the past three summers.

Coach O’Flaherty is now in his fifth year and having developed a strong competitive unit to date, he is now overseeing a very exciting infusion of youth with the likes of James Donlon, Ciaran O’Reilly, Ross Chambers and brothers Ciaran and Eoghan Smith all featuring strongly this year. When that is added to the wealth of experience offered by All Ireland winning goalkeeper Paul Durcan and ex Sligo senior captain Neil Ewing, the strength and defensive nous of Sean Power and the skill and athleticism of midfielder Cian Lally, it is not hard to see how Drumcliffe fans will be getting excited by their progress.

The reward for the Drumcliffe side for getting out of their group is a semi-final against St Mary’s who were the last team to win the coveted Owen B Hunt Cup before Tourlestrane, way back in 2015.

The Sligo town side came through their group unbeaten, building momentum as they went. Their opening match against Tubbercurry was a relatively close encounter until ex Sligo player Stephen Coen made his return from a long-term injury coming off the bench to notch two goals and make the difference in a five-point win.

They followed that with a three point victory over Shamrock Gaels that looked unlikely half way through the second half but St Mary’s were economical with the ball and made their opportunities count.

They then sealed their semi-final place with a hard earned victory over neighbours Calry St Joseph’s before a final round victory over Curry.

Although Kyle Cawley is a long term absentee due to an injury sustained during the Shamrock Gaels game the Ballydougan side boars some skilled forwards in Coen, Sligo panellist Nathan Rooney and the evergreen Emlyn Mulligan, all of whom offer a scoring threat that will test the Drumcliffe defence.

There is also plenty of running in the team as epitomised by corner back Fionn O’Hehir and the hard-working Paul Kilcoyne, now a mainstay of Tony McEntee’s county team while their defence includes Ryan Feehily and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, two players who would still look comfortable in the intercounty setting.

The other semi-final sees Tourlestrane, now chasing a seventh successive title, meeting Shamrock Gaels, who last won the title 30 years ago, in 1992 and who haven’t been to a final since 1994, where they lost to next Sunday’s opponents.

The champions faced into this season with a new manager, their second in two years, but any fears of losing momentum were quickly dispelled as they won the Spring League and ran though their Senior League campaign unbeaten up to the final.

Although they lost that match to a strong Coolera performance, they exited the group stages of the championship without dropping a point and are still the team to beat in the competition.

Although they have lost the experienced Brian Egan from their forward line, young Aidan Marren, a member of the 2021 Sligo minor Championship winning panel of 2021 has slotted in like a veteran. With Cathal Henry operating to great effect from centre forward, it has created space for John Kelly to again be the conductor of the Tourlestrane forward line with Liam Gaughan showing the kind of form that made him one of the most admired attackers in the county over recent years.

The Tourlestrane midfield feature the towering twin presence of Féidhlim O’Donnell and Conan Marren, both of whom have benefitted from the experience of intercounty football this year’s with O’Donnell featuring in Sligo’s Connacht U20 winning side and Marren making this championship debut for the senior team against New York in May.

The Tourlestrane success of recent years however is built on the organisation of their defence and where the leadership of Adrian McIntyre, John Francis Carr and Barry Walsh gives little away.

After losing their first match in this year’s championships to St Mary’s, Shamrock Gaels picked up the pieces with a good win over Curry and then followed that up by defeating Tubbercurry to set up a winner takes all final round contest with Calry St Josephs.

Although they started slowly in that contest, a flurry of goals started off by full forward Shane Deignan give then a 12-point cushion at half time that they held to the end.

The Gaels have a good spread of scoring forwards including Deignan, his brother Lee, another of Sligo U20 heroes, Darragh Hailstones and Dylan Willis.

County team attacker David Quinn has been converted to a midfield role as a result of an injury to regular midfielder Darragh Kelly and his partnership with Dillon McDermott, allied to his unerring free taking has been a significant feature of the Gaels progress.

At the back the no fuss Evan Lyons is one of the most effective defenders in the county with Karl McKenna, Sean Carroll and the experienced Paul Higgins adding a mix of ability, strength and experience.

Although all such eras of dominance have to fall eventually, Tourlestrane still have the advantage of having done it so they will still enter this weekend and indeed the remainder of the championship as the warm favourites