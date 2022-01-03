Sligo ready to get 2022 campaign underway this evening playing Leitrim in the Air Dome

TONY McEntee’s Sligo begin their 2022 season this evening when they take on Andy Moran’s Leitrim in the FBD league in the new Air Dome in Bekan. History will be made as this is the first inter-county game to be played indoors. Throw-in is at 6pm and the game is also being streamed live.

The 26-man Sligo squad selected for this evening’s game are as follows; Ian Barrett (Easkey), Sean Carrabine (Castleconnor), Keelan Cawley (Coolera – Strandhill), Donal Conlon (Geevagh), Adrian Cummins (Calry St Josephs), Brian Egan (Tourlestrane), Barry Gorman (Coolaney/Mullinabreena), Gavin Gorman (Coolaney/Mullinabreena), Conor Griffin (Calry St Josephs), Jack Haran (St Michaels), Pat Hughes (Geevagh), Oisín Kennedy (Tourlestrane), Paul Kilcoyne (St Marys), Eamonn Kilgannon (St Farnans), Peter Laffey (Coolera – Strandhill), Evan Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Karl McKenna (Shamrock Gaels), Paul McNamara (St Johns), Niall Murphy (Coolera – Strandhill), Paddy O'Connor (St Farnans), David Philips (St Marys), David Quinn (Shamrock Gaels), Stephen Regan (Drumcliffe - Rosses Point), Alan Reilly (Curry), Sean Taylor (Coolera – Strandhill) and Mark Walsh (Owenmore Gaels).