Sligo overcome big test away to New York

SLIGO came out four point winners in a game that was anything but straightforward today in Gaelic Park against a well-drilled New York side. The last time the sides met the hosts were ahead with 20 minutes to go and it was something similar today, only a single point separating them as the game entered the 70th minute.

The Yeats men pushed on, Niall Murphy using his experience to chip over two frees with goalkeeper Aidan Devaney also sending over a placed ball and the hardworking Paddy O'Connor getting the last score as Tony McEntee's men now look to Roscommon on May 1st in the Connacht semi-final.

Fellow Armagh man Johnny McGeeney had his New York side well prepped for this encounter, bearing in mind they hadn't been in competitive action for 3 years and they showed no signs of sluggishness with some superb performances from the likes of full-back Alan Campbell, Daniel O'Sullivan, Johnny Glynn, freetaker Adrian Varley and Niall Madine to name a few.

Sligo were certainly tested by the hosts but they showed great composure and experience to see out the win. New York had a number of goal chances that could have changed the outlook of the game, the Sligo defence were impressive against a New York team who had a never-say-die attitude.

O'Sullivan got the hosts off the mark on 12 seconds added with another from Varley through a free as Sligo needed to settle, Seán Carrabine getting the visitors off the mark on 8 minutes.

Niall Murphy saw his shot come off the upright before he got his first on 14 minutes to draw the sides level at three points apiece.

Varley edged New York in front with a fine score, before Sligo rallied again, O'Connor with a good score from play with Carrabine netting on 19 minutes after a neat one-two with Cawley, Barry Gorman following with a point for the visitors as they led by 1-5 to 0-4.

Madine and a Varley mark saw the hosts respond before another Sligo goal chance saw Carrabine seeking out the onrushing Peter Laffey who was just short .

Carrabine (free) and a Murphy point saw Sligo in front by a goal but New York responded with O'Sullivan and the sides traded scores as Sligo went in at half-time in front by 1-8 to 0-10.

Carrabine and Madine traded frees after the resumption and then a certain New York goal chance was well read by Devaney in the Sligo goal on 40 minutes.

Points from captain Keelan Cawley and a Murphy free put the visitors three in front but New York were responding with two points from Varley to leave the minimum between them.

Another New York chance came off the upright as the hosts were really giving it their all, Madine bringing it level on 62 minutes as a nervy finish was in store.

Substitute Conor Griffin did well to add another Sligo score, Madine with a free getting New york's last point on 68 minutes as they were behind by one point.

Murphy used his experience to send over 2 quick frees, Varley getting a black card for a foul on substitute Pat Spillane, Devaney (free) and O'Connor rounding off the scoring for Sligo who were given a big test against an ever-improving New York.

NEW YORK: Micky Cunningham, Jamie Boyle (C), Alan Campbell, Colin Keane, Sean Reilly, Paddy Boyle, Daniel O'Sullivan (0-2), Johnny Glynn, Mark Ellis, Jack Reilly (0-1 1f), Adrian Varley (0-6 2f 1m), Tiarnan Mathers (0-1), Niall Madine (0-3 1f), Peter Fox (0-1), Mikey Brosnan (0-1)

Substitutes used: Cillian Butler for Jack Reilly (h/t), Conell Aherne for Tiernan Mathers (50), Adam Loughlin.

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney (0-1 1f), D Phillips, Evan Lyons, Paul McNamara, Nathan Mullen (0-1), Darragh Cummins, Paul Kilcoyne, Seán Carrabine (1-3 2f), Peter Laffey, Keelan Cawley (C) (0-1), Mikey Gordon, Paddy O'Connor (0-3), Alan Reilly, Barry Gorman (0-1) (David Quinn 35), Niall Murphy (0-5 4f)

Substitutes used: David Quinn for Barry Gorman (35), Conor Griffin (0-1) for Peter Laffey (h/t), Pat Spillane for Alan Reilly (57), Conan Marren for Seán Carrabine (inj 68),

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).