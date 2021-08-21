Sligo minors’ incredible journey ends in All Ireland semi-final defeat

Brian Duffy of Sligo shoots to score his side's first goal, from a penalty, past Meath goalkeeper Oisín McDermott during the 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Meath and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Meath players, including Conor McWeeney, left, goalkeeper Oisín McDermott, centre, and Andrew Moore celebrate after the 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Meath and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It was a journey that captured the hearts of the Sligo sporting public. During a time when football in Sligo needed a boost, the minors did just that with their incredible Connacht Championship victory.

It led them to the All Ireland semi-final where they would take on a Meath team who had already seen off Dublin to capture the Leinster title.

Meath dominated the early stages, holding a 1-11 to 1-04 lead at the half way mark, with all bar one of Sligo’s scores coming from placed balls.

Indeed, of Sligo’s 2-09 on the day, 1-06 came from placed balls.

A late resurgence from Paul Henry’s side brought them within four points of Meath with six minutes left on the clock, but it wasn’t enough as a strong Meath side pushed on to claim victory, despite being reduced to 14 men when Oisín Ó Murchú was dismissed after 35 minutes.

The impressive Christian Finlay got the scoring underway for Meath after 14 seconds, and it was another five minutes before Sligo opened their account with Luke Marren hitting over his first of six points throughout the afternoon.

James Donlon was gifted a glorious opportunity to put Sligo ahead seconds later, but he dragged his goal shot well wide of the target.

Brian Duffy’s wide was followed by a wide for Meath when Jack Kinlough’s attempt was off target.

Sligo took the lead briefly, as Marren got on the end of a lovely pass from Joshua Flynn before hitting over.

It was clear from early on that the Connacht champions would have to work hard to get near Meath, and the Royals enjoyed a spell on top with Finlay’s goal bringing them ahead after 10 minutes when Paul Wilson spotted him in a good position to shoot.

A lovely point from man of the match Shaun Leonard was followed by a free from Hughie Corcoran to give Meath a 1-03 to 0-02 lead.

Marren’s free brought the deficit to three points, but Oisin McDermott in the Meath goals hit over his free just before the water break to leave his side with a four point lead.

Meath went on the attack immediately and hit over four points in quick succession from Corcoran, Tomas Corbett, O’Murchú and Finlay, the latter the pick of the bunch as his effort somehow landed between the posts from a tight angle, with Sligo ‘keeper Kyle Davey convinced it was wide.

Defensively, Meath were solid, making Sligo’s task all the more difficult, but they fought with grit to put an end to Meath’s scoring spell.

Marren’s point sailed between the post, before they were handed a lifeline when Marren was fouled by Liam Kelly, with Sligo awarded a penalty.

Brian Duffy’s well struck penalty sent McDermott the wrong way, leaving four points between the sides as half-time was edging closer.

Meath ensured that their half-time lead was a strong one, as they added to their score further before the half way point.

Conor Ennis’ point was followed by Leonard who picked up on the loose ball after Hughie Corcoran’s long rang shot hit the post and came back to Leonard.

Finlay’s stunning point flew over just before the half-time whistle, with the scoreline at 1-11 to 1-04 in Meath’s favour.

Paul Henry’s men had it all to do in the second-half, but it was Meath who got up and running quickest after the restart.

O’Murchú deliberated going for goal seconds after the restart, but instead opted to go for a point, to leave Sligo trailing by eight points.

Mark McDaniel responded for Sligo, with just their second point from play of the afternoon. Marren and Duffy both sent their efforts wide in a period where Sligo needed to take control.

Conor McWeeney restored Meath’s eight point lead, before they were reduced to fourteen as O’Murchú was handed two yellows for an incident spotted by the umpire.

The lethal Corcoran hit over again before Kyle Davey got under Finlay’s shot.

There was nine points in it with twelve minutes on the clock, and Marren reduced the gap to eight after Davey’s free was directed wide.

Superb defending from both Dylan McLoughlin and James Donlon prevented a certain goal for Meath on 51 minutes. As Davey dropped the ball right into the path of Andrew Moore, Donlon made the clearance on the line from Moore’s shot, with McLoughlin rushing out to clear the danger.

Marren’s free was followed by a second goal for Paul Henry’s men, as substitute Jack McGovern’s powerful effort gave the Meath ‘keeper no chance, giving his side hope for the final seven minutes.

There was four points in the difference heading into the closing stages, and three minutes later Meath all but made sure of victory as Paul Wilson intercepted a Sligo pass, spotted the run of John Mannion who sent his shot into the back of the net despite pressure from the onrushing Davey.

Substitute Conor McMorrow hit over two points, with the scoreline at 2-14 to 2-09 in Meath’s favour.

Kyle Davey made an important save in added time from Finlay’s shot, but it was too late, as time was up and Meath secured their place in the All Ireland final.

For Sligo, their fantastic journey ended in disappointment. But the result against Meath should not take away from what was a superb run to this point, which undoubtedly inspired many.

Sligo: Kyle Davey, Ronan O’Hehir, Conor Johnston, Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Dillon Walsh, Dylan McLoughlin, James Donlon, Ross Doherty, Conor Sheridan, Mark McDaniel, Ronan Niland, Stephen Rogan, Luke Marren, Joshua Flynn, Brian Duffy.

Sligo subs: Tommy Ross for Stephen Rogan, Jack McGovern for Ronan Niland, Kyle Mullen for Conor Sheridan, Stephen Donoghue for Joshua Flynn, Conor McMorrow for Mark McDaniel,

Scorers: Luke Marren (0-06), Brian Duffy (1-00), Jack McGovern (1-00), Conor McMorrow (0-02), Mark McDaniel (0-01).

Meath: Oisin McDermott, Conor Ennis, Liam Kelly, Brian O’Halloran, Shaun Leonard, Tomas Corbett, Killian Smyth, Paul Wilson, Jack Kinlough, Andrew Moore, Sean Emmanuel, Conor McWeeney, Christian Finlay, Oisín Ó Murchú, Hughie Corcoran.

Meath subs: Andrew Moore for Conor McWeeney, John Mannion for Killian Smyth, Tadhg Martyn for Shaun Leonard, James Foley for Hughie Corcoran.

Scorers: Christian Finlay (1-03), Hughie Corcoran (0-03), John Mannion (1-00), Shaun Leonard (0-02), Oisin Ó Murchu (0-02), Oisin McDermott (0-01), Tomas Corbett (0-01), Conor Ennis (0-01), Conor McWeeney (0-01).