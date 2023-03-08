Sligo

Sligo manager Tony McEntee says promotion from Div 4 is in their hands

Sligo 1-20 Wexford 3-8 

Sligo's Cian Lally in action with Niall Hughes of Wexford in the Allianz NFL Div 4 match in Markievicz Park on Sunday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Emma Gallagher

FOLLOWING his side’s impressive display against Wexford on Sunday, Sligo manager Tony McEntee said they got what they wanted and another win on the board.

I’m happy with the display, I think we played really well for all but the last couple of minutes. We had some really good forward play, some really good movement and some inventive stuff in the first half, they were trying a lot of stuff there and as a whole I was very pleased,” the former All-Ireland winner said.

