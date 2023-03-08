Sligo manager Tony McEntee says promotion from Div 4 is in their hands

FOLLOWING his side’s impressive display against Wexford on Sunday, Sligo manager Tony McEntee said they got what they wanted and another win on the board.

“I’m happy with the display, I think we played really well for all but the last couple of minutes. We had some really good forward play, some really good movement and some inventive stuff in the first half, they were trying a lot of stuff there and as a whole I was very pleased,” the former All-Ireland winner said.

He added; “I think in relation to the goal, a good time to give away a goal is at the start of a match.

“It gives us the kick we needed to get back into the game and try and push on. We responded really well, they are a strong outfit, they are physically strong, they are mobile and for large parts of that game, we matched them in that physicality and we had good finishing.”

The manager did say it was somewhat disappointing to concede the two late goals. “I think that was more sloppy play than anything else. We sort of lost the pace of the game that we had and we dropped our energy a bit. They ended up with two sloppy goals and there should have been a third there.

“I don’t think it affects us greatly either way but it’s something you just don’t want to give away at this stage,” he added.

This was a solid display from the Yeats men with the likes of Finnian Cawley, Paul McNamara and Seán Carrabine really impressing as did substitute Mark Walsh who came on and scored two points. “I think him and Pat Spillane changed a lot of our game at that stage and because both of them ran at pace and when they were both doing it, it was causing a lot of mayhem to their defence. Spillane got a goal and a point and that’s a great contribution from the bench and something you want to see.”

Looking at the results with Leitrim defeated by Wicklow he said; “I’m delighted for Oisín (McConville) to get a win, it’s clear we caught Wicklow at a good time early in the year when they didn’t have stuff sorted out so it’s great to see him going well. The Leitrim thing is irrelevant to us because we still have to play Leitrim in the last game of the year and Carlow and we have to win both them games, so the status was once we got beaten by Laois, we had to win the rest of our matches and that hasn’t changed.

“Wicklow are going to finish on 11 points and we need to get to 12 so the reality is we need to win both them games, well a draw in one would do but that’s not the way you want to play.”

McEntee said the break is good to recharge the batteries ahead of Carlow. “I am quite happy to get the break, we will take that time to look at where we are. The past two games I would say we were poor offensively and today I would say we were quite good offensively, twenty points is a good score and I think we will take the break and we will try and develop a bit further,” he added.

“We said earlier in the year that promotion was our target this year and it remains very much in that place. We’re good enough certainly to be promoted and we are playing well enough to be promoted and if there is a reason we are not promoted, it’s certainly onto ourselves. It’s entirely in our own hands,” he added.