Sligo keep promotion hopes alive with fourth win in a row after victory over Wexford

TONY McEntee’s Sligo keep their promotion ambitions alive after a decent performance over Wexford this afternoon in Markievicz Park. This was Sligo’s last home game of the campaign and they made it count, leading by 1-14 to 1-3 on 54 minutes after a cracking goal from Pat Spillane although Wexford did manage to claw away at the lead with goals from Cian Hughes on 61 minutes and midfielder Niall Hughes in injury time.

With only a point separating the sides on the league standings going into the rd5 encounter, it was a vital game for both, Sligo now having both Carlow and Leitrim away in their final matches.

The outstanding Seán Carrabine got Sligo on the scoreboard with a free two minutes in after Alan Reilly was fouled, the Castleconnor man getting his first of seven for the afternoon, John Tubritt responding for the visitors.

In front of a decent crowd, Sligo had an early goal chance just go narrowly wide on 8 minutes, when Paddy O’Connor found captain Niall Murphy whose shot just went to the left.

However, it was Wexford who pounced a minute later for the game’s opening goal, a quick free for a foul on captain Eoghan Nolan saw Mark Rossiter and Sean Nolan involved in the build-up with Tubritt finding the net, giving his side a three point lead.

Murphy got his first of four after Jack Lavin sought out O’Connor who was fouled on 11 minutes and the next point was also from the hosts. An excellent team move involving Finnian Cawley and Cian Lally found Carrabine who sent over a fantastic point from play on 14 minutes.

The hardworking Carrabine sent over his third point after Murphy was fouled as it was level on 21 minutes. Carrabine again with a great pass into the path of the on-rushing corner back Evan Lyons but Wexford defended well.

Another Carrabine free saw Sligo take the lead and Paul Kilcoyne sent over a super score after a Luke Towey pass as the Yeats men led by 0-6 to 1-1.

A Tubritt attempt looked to be going wide but curled over for Wexford on 31 minutes, their first score since the goal. Murphy added another from Sligo as his side led by two as Reilly then linked up with Carrabine who won a mark edging them into a 0-8 to 1-2 lead as halftime was approaching.

Another superb score from Murphy off his right looked like it could have been heading goalbound, Sligo leading by 0-9 to 1-2 at the interval.

O’Connor and Carrabine did well to set the lively Alan Reilly up for the first score after the resumption, Rossiter adding another free for the visitors on 39 minutes as four separated them.

A Sligo move saw Murphy finding Kilcoyne and the St Mary’s man hit his second point with another great strike met with much cheers from the home support, Sligo leading by five.

Murphy overturned possession and a quick move involving Spillane and Carrabine saw the latter pointing on 43 minutes as Sligo were really dominating. Luke Towey was then fouled and Quinn did the honours on 44 minutes, Sligo ahead by 7.

Spillane using his pace ran and fisted over the bar as down the other end a dangerous ball from Wexford’s Robbie Brooks went wide.

Sligo leapt further in front with a fantastic goal from Spillane on 54 minutes. Walsh found Towey who did a neat one-two with the St Jude’s man and he blasted into the back of the net, Sligo leading by 11 points.

Paul McNamara, who was excellent throughout for Sligo was fouled and Wexford were reduced to 14 after Eoghan Nolan got a second yellow on 55 minutes, Carrabine pointing the resultant free as the gap was increased to 12.

Towey and O’Connor set up McNamara who sent over a lovely score from play on 59 minutes. Paudi Hughes got on the scoreboard for Wexford and then moments later they got their second goal, Cian Hughes slotting home on 61 minutes, Sligo leading by 1-16 to 2-4.

Glen Malone pointed from play for the visitors with Towey responding with a superb point for Sligo on 64 minutes as 9 separated them. Two frees from Rossiter reduced the deficit and O’Connor set up Murphy for an excellent point on 68 minutes.

Walsh got his first point of the afternoon with a good run from distance, Sligo having no wides in the second period compared to five from Wexford.

Rossiter hit another free before Walsh sent over another fine score from play on 72 minutes before Wexford found the net again, a sideline free finding Niall Hughes who goaled with another chance from Cian Hughes then coming off the post.

Sligo however had done enough and keep promotion very much in their sights.

SLIGO; Daniel Lyons, Nathan Mullen, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Luke Towey (0-1), Jack Lavin, Paul McNamara (0-1), Paul Kilcoyne (0-2), Alan Reilly (0-1), Cian Lally, Seán Carrabine (0-7 3f 1m), Davin Quinn (0-1 1f), Finnian Cawley, Paddy O’Connor, Niall Murphy (C) (0-4 1f)

Substitutes used; Mark Walsh (0-2) for Mullen (inj h/t), Pat Spillane for Kilcoyne (40 b/s), Spillane (1-1) for Reilly (45), Keelan Cawley for Quinn (50), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for Cawley (54), David Phillips for Lyons (58).

WEXFORD; Darragh Brooks, Brian Cushe, Brian Molloy, Michael Furlong, Pauli Hughes (0-1), Darragh Lyons, Conor Carty, Glen Malone (0-1), Niall Hughes (1-0), Sean Nolan, Eoghan Nolan (C), Liam Coleman, Kevin O’Grady, John Tubritt (1-2), Mark Rossiter (0-4 4f)

Substitutes used; Cian Hughes (1-0) for Coleman (17), Robbie Brooks for Lyons (50), Conor Kinsella for Carty (50), Cathal Walsh for Sean Nolan (64), Dean O’Toole for Tubritt (64).

Referee; Jonathan Hayes (Limerick).