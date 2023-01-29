Sligo get Div 4 campaign underway with defeat to Laois

Sligo's Luke Nicholson in action with Seán O'Flynn of Laois in the Allianz League Div 4 match in Markievicz Park this afternoon. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Allianz NFL Div 4

SLIGO began their Allianz football league Div 4 campaign this afternoon in Markievicz Park against visitors Laois who dropped down to the bottom tier last year.

A late goal from Laois substitute Lee Walker crushed any hopes of Sligo getting anything from the game as his goal in the 63rd minute put six points between the sides.

In front of a decent crowd in Markievicz Park, Tony McEntee's side had a bright start and showed periods of decent play in the opening minutes. Daniel Lyon from the Shamrock Gaels club made his Senior debut for Sligo in goals, a proud moment for the Ballyrush man.

After a bright start for the hosts, Laois got off the mark on 6 minutes through Eoin Lowry after overturning possession, which was responded to with a fine score by Sligo captain Niall Murphy after a superb pass from Pat Spillane.

An Evan O'Carroll chance was collected by Lyons in the Sligo goal as O'Carroll then won a mark which he converted ten minutes in. Paul Kingston then with a fine point from play as Billy Sheehan's side were in front by 0-3 to 0-1.

Paddy O'Connor, Spillane and Cian Lally were driving forward for Sligo with the hosts hitting a number of early wides. Laois's Niall Corbet had a chance on goal which came off a Sligo defender.

A good move from Lowry found Mark Barry who pointed from play. David Quinn was unlucky to see his chance coming off the post on 17 minutes. A Barry chance was initially given but after consulting with his umpires, referee Kieran Eannetta ruled the point wide.

O'Connor sent over a superb point on 20 minutes as two separated them, Quinn involved in setting him up. The game's opening goal arrived moments later with Barry and Corbet involved in setting up Eoin Lowry who blasted to the net on 20 minutes, Laois in front by 1-4 to 0-2.

Quinn got a brilliant point from play on 22 minutes, the hardworking Darragh Cummins involved as Sligo's Seán Carrabine then converted a free as it was back to a three point game.

A mistake in the Sligo defence saw Laois looking to pounce but Sligo managed to defend. A Kingston foul was converted by the half-forward and he followed with another point from play on 26 minutes.

Sligo responded with a good score from Lally as Laois hit two on the bounce, Corbet (mark) and another Kingston free putting them six in front.

The impressive Carrabine found O'Connor who sent over an excellent point just before halftime, Laois in front by 1-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

The rain was starting to pour down after the resumption as the hosts hit three scores on the bounce to bring it back to a two-point affair. Cummins drove forward and pointed a fine score from play on 41 minutes while Lally was then fouled and Carrabine did the honours, again back to a three-point game. Laois hit two wides on the trot and went a lengthy period in the second half without registering a score. Lyons did extremely well to save a goal chance involving O'Carroll as moments later Sligo substitute Mark Walsh, who was only on, found O'Connor who was fouled. Murphy converting as it was back to a two-point game on 53 minutes.

O'Carroll sent over a brilliant point on 57 minutes, his side’s first in this period, as down the other end, Sligo substitute Donal Conlon had a possible goal chance after Murphy and Quinn were involved in the build-up play. Carrabine sent over a sensational point in the 61st minute but Kingston responded for the visitors who were three in front. A Barry chance went wide before disaster struck for the home side. Laois substitute Lee Walker, with his first touch hit the back of the net, O'Carroll setting him up in the 63 minute.

Another Kingston free put seven between them as time was trickling away for Sligo, a late Carrabine free was converted by the Castleconnor man as Laois took the six-point win. Wicklow away are up next for McEntee's men.

SLIGO; Daniel Lyons, Nathan Mullen, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Luke Towey, Darragh Cummins (0-1), Luke Nicholson, Seán Carrabine (0-4 3f), Paul Kilcoyne, Conor Griffin, Cian Lally (0-1), David Quinn (0-1), Pat Spillane, Patrick O'Connor (0-2), Niall Murphy (C) (0-2 1f)

Substitutes used; Donal Conlon for C Griffin (h/t), Paul McNamara for N Mullen (h/t), Mark Walsh for E Lyons (51), Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch for P Spillane (60), Alan Reilly for L Nicholson (64),

Laois; Scott Osborne, Sean Greene, Trevor Collins, Robert Piggot, Sean O'Flynn, Mark TImmons, Brian Byrne, Kieran Lillis, James Finn, Mark Barry (0-1), Paul Kingston (0-6 2f), Patrick O'Sullivan, Eoin Lowry (1-1), Evan O'Carroll (0-2 1m 1f), Niall Corbet (0-1 1m)

Substitutes used; Kevin Swayne for N Corbet (54), Lee Walker (1-0) for E Lowry (67), Brian Daly for E O'Carroll (68), Padraig Kirwan for M Barry (72), Cathal Doyle for P O'Sullivan (74),

REFEREE; Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).