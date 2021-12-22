Sligo GAA Secretary reflects on ‘21 highlights

Bernardine McGauran, the Sligo GAA Secretary in her address at the recent Convention which was held online, said 2021 although being another challenging year, had brought many highlights too for Sligo.

The Calry/St Joseph’s native recalled; “In what was another challenging year, I wish to acknowledge and thank all Clubs for their support over 2021, for accommodating the fixtures programme and hosting games. I wish to acknowledge the CCC chaired by Dermot Gannon, Secretary Fergus Leonard and Committee for the smooth running of Senior fixtures for 2021. I thank Joe Taaffe, Richard Brennan, Eamonn McMunn and all the stewards who stood at gates throughout the county and Markievicz Park, all embraced the new electronic ticketing system which proved to be a great success.

“I wish to thank Eamonn McMunn who was of great support to myself and all the committees and I also thank Eamonn for his pictorial record of all games at all grades.

“I also thank my colleagues on the Management Committee for getting Sligo GAA through all programmes.”

She praised Peadar Niland and Liam Óg Gormley from the Coaching & Games Committee on capturing the Minor Connacht Championship Title which the Secretary said was a great boost to the county and again well done to all on the ongoing progress of underage development.

She thanked Richard Brennan and Stephen Carty of the Planning, Physical Development Committee for assisting Clubs on Officer Development and Grounds Development in both Club and county.

Looking at the PR/Marketing, Ms McGauran praised Padraig McKeon, Bart Barrins, Seán Carroll and Eamonn McMunn for the high quality promotion of all games in the County, Club Sligo, Match programmes.

In terms of finance, she said Sligo GAA are indebted to Treasurer Cormac Kearns and the Finance Committee for guiding them through 202, which she said was a good year for Finances for Sligo GAA.

“Club Sligo continues to be of vital financial support to Sligo GAA, we ask all to continue to support and encourage Sligo Gaels who are not currently members to join Club Sligo.

“Sligo GAA New York reached another New York Championship Final, unfortunately the title for 2021 went to St. Barnabas. Huge credit has to go to all the players and mentors, Committee Members, Fundraisers and all who are keeping the “Black & White” alive in New York. Special mention to Gerry McGwyne, Thomas Queenan, Declan Henry and John Marren.

“Western Gaels were one of the success stories of 2021, at underage the Club capturing a number of County Hurling Titles this year from u13 right through to Minor Grade. Great credit is due to all involved in Western Gaels; the parents, coaches, team managers and Club Executive. The Club are certainly securing a solid foundation for hurling within the county.

“Sligo GAA welcomed its first female Chairperson of Coiste na nÓg in 2021 and second female officer to join Management Committee. Deirdre Gethins is no stranger to underage fixtures and competitions. “Deirdre had previously been Secretary of Coiste na nÓg. I would like to commend Deirdre, Secretary Pat Conway and the Coiste na nÓg Committee on a successful year of competitions.

“Well done to all Clubs that fielded teams and congratulations to all that were successful in all grades.”

One of the main highlights of the year was undoubtedly Sligo Minors success at winning the Connacht Championship for the first time in 53 years.

The Secretary said; “Sligo had many talented Minor Teams over the years but the coveted Connacht Minor Championship Title eluded us for 53 years. It was 1968 when Sligo last won the Connacht Minor Championship defeating Mayo, Galway and Armagh before losing the All-Ireland Final to Cork by one point.

“On August 7th 2021 Sligo Minors beat Roscommon by 0-19 to 1-11. This was truly an historic victory, the weight of history did not distract this great young team. The Sligo supporters in attendance were treated to a great game despite the very wet conditions in Hyde Park, a venue where Sligo supporters witnessed some great victories over the years. Sligo lost out to a very strong Meath Team in the semi-final, Meath going on to win the All-Ireland Minor Championship Title for 2021.

“Sligo Gaels acknowledge the great work of the successful Management Team of Paul Henry (Curry) backroom, Enda Mitchell and Conor McDonagh (Coolera/Strandhill), John Paul Carden (Enniscrone/Kilglass), Colm McGee and Pat Kilcoyne (Tubbercurry) and Ross Donovan (Eastern Harps). Sligo GAA is looking forward in great hope as this team progress to Senior Football and secure more success,” Ms McGauran said.

“I would like to thank Cathaoirleach Seán Carroll for his tremendous support during 2021 and wish him well for 2022.

“To our colleagues in Connacht GAA and Croke Park for all their support over 2021. I wish to thank Eamonn McMunn, Jacqueline Kennedy, Brian McGauran, Mary Finn and Western Gaels for use of photographs.

“To all my colleagues on the Markievicz Park Committee, to my Dad Brian McGauran, Paddy Galvin, Tom Gallen, Padraig Gorman, Gerry Kilfeather and the many stewards for their hard work throughout the year. Thanks also Sarah Cawley McNamara, Ursula Lyons and Mary Finn, Richard Brennan, Joe Taaffe and Joe Queenan for your continued support.

“To the media for their courtesy shown over 2021 and thank all for the continued promotion of Gaelic Games in our county.

“The Club Championship brought out all the Club colours this year! It was great to see the number of flags and banners flying throughout the county. It was a lovely sight to see & bringing hope that normality was returning. Well done to all!!!

“Finally, I would like to wish all Sligo Gaels a safe & happy Christmas & hope 2022 is a successful year for all.” - Bernardine McGauran.