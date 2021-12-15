Sligo GAA highs and lows reflected

During the Sligo GAA Convention which took place virtually, Chairperson Seán Carroll reflected on the year that was 2021 both on and off the pitches.

This was the Strandhill/Coolera man’s first year in the role and he welcomed all of the people in attendance.

Mr Carroll said: “Once again this year we have to meet online due to the ongoing pandemic but I am sure that we will still have a very productive meeting.

“Twelve months ago I was afforded the great honour of being elected Chairperson of Sligo GAA.

“The year that has followed has been action packed, containing many highs, some lows and everything in between. These have been chronicled in the reports contained in the Convention booklet and I don’t propose to revisit all aspects of Sligo GAA in this speech. This evening I’d like to share my perspective on some of the year’s events with you with an eye to the future.”

He then went on to speak about the Sligo minors and the remarkable year they had, winning the Connacht championship for the third time ever in the county’s history.

“A matter of days after my election I was in attendance as our 2020 county minors defeated Mayo in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in that year’s Connacht semi final.

“Due to the worsening public health situation, the final was played on St Stephen’s Day in what turned out to be atrocious conditions. Unfortunately, defeat to Roscommon was our lot on that day but this side prepared excellently by Daragh Fallon and his team represented Sligo very well in trying circumstances and I look forward to seeing how these players develop in time to come.

“Fast forward to August 6th in Hyde Park, Roscommon where again Sligo faced Roscommon – this time in the 2021 Connacht Minor Championship final. On this occasion, our team were not to be denied as they “changed the story” and secured our 3rd provincial title at this grade. This sparked wild celebrations with the cavalcade finishing up late into the night. The scenes as the team crossed into Sligo at Bellahy and Curry and many places along the way will be forever etched in the memory as Sligo people enjoyed this long-awaited victory. A narrow defeat to subsequent All-Ireland champions Meath in the All-Ireland semi final was disappointing but overall an excellent year at this grade with promise for the future. Great credit goes to the players, their families and the management team led by Paul Henry for all the excellent work with this group this year.

“In recent years we have been consistently competitive at the minor grade and this is not an accident. It is down to consistent hard work and a willingness to continuously improve within our academy and underage systems. This year’s minor title is welcome reward for these efforts and we rightly celebrate it, but the journey goes on. Excellence is a process, not a destination,” the Chairperson pointed out.

“With this in mind Sligo GAA has moved to improve our structures between U17 and U20 with the setting up of an U19 Development squad. I am delighted that Paul Henry and the 2021 Minor management team have taken on this role and will continue to facilitate the development of our young players.”

Mr Carroll then spoke about the county’s U20 and Senior Football sides.

“Our U20 and Senior Football panels will ultimately be unhappy with the results they garnered on the field but it is clear that both squads gave tremendous commitment to the Sligo jersey this season. At Senior level, the NFL game in Antrim was a roller coaster ride which we were unfortunate to lose by a late point. The fortunes of both sides diverged from this point with Antrim going on to gain promotion while our season failed to catch fire.

“Similarly, with our U20s – early season promise on the challenge match circuit was halted by a covid outbreak which clearly hampered the performance against Roscommon. A lot of learnings have been taken by both management groups and the county board and improvements have been made for the new season. We look forward with optimism to 2022 and what these sides can achieve in competition.”

He continued: “Proposal B to alter the Intercounty Football championships didn’t garner the required support at the recent Special Congress but it remains clear that change is needed and fast. It was great to see Uachtarán Larry McCarthy put in place a new committee to address this need last week and we wish them every success.”

Looking back on the hurling year, the Chairperson said; “Another National title and the visit of former Liam McCarthy Cup winners Offaly to Markievicz Park were the highlights of the hurling year where again progress was made.

“For the seniors, an unbeaten National League – getting out of some tight spots along the way – was a precursor to a thrilling Christy Ring Cup campaign which came to a halt in the dying seconds in the semi-final in Derry.

“This young squad can improve and that’s exciting as we move into 2022.

“In the years to come they’ll be bolstered by the U20 and U17 teams who also performed so well this season,” he added.

In terms of club activities, Mr Carroll said; “In the context of losing almost half the year of on-field activity it turned out to be a tremendous year of club activity. A phenomenal programme of games was played out in football and hurling at underage and adult level. The split season which was passed at Congress in February last is revolutionary and has many advantages but will also present challenges which we must overcome. I look forward to the coming weeks when we work together to set our course for on-field activities for 2022 with a more condensed county season providing more certainty for planning. The change to U13/U15/U17 has also presented issues which we must address soon.”

The Chairperson also praised the clubs who represented Sligo at provincial level.

“The performances of our club champions in Connacht competition has been excellent this year and despite all results not going our way, it is perhaps an indication of the potential we sometimes underestimate. Best of luck to the clubs in Connacht finals – hopefully they can bring silverware to their communities and the county in the coming weeks.”

Looking at the County Board Committees and structures, Mr Carroll said; “ Last year when I asked clubs and delegates for their support, I outlined objectives that would be priorities for me should I be elected. While there has been some success on these objectives – e.g. more time dedicated to football and hurling, more structured reporting for committees as well as reduction of the financial burden on clubs – there remains much more to do. The recent Governance Review undertaken with the Audit Department in Croke Park has helped us identify key areas that we will address in the coming months so that our County Board operates to the standards that should be expected.

“One innovation which I was proud to be involved in this year was the reshaping of our Honorary Officer positions. The appointment of Mickey Kearins as Uachtarán 50 years after receiving his All- Star and Barnes Murphy, another All-Star recipient, together with former county chairperson John Leyden was very appropriate. I enjoyed the conversations and the stories with these veterans of Sligo GAA and wish them well for 2022.”

The Chairperson also thanked the many people who have helped out Sligo GAA in the past year.

“ There are so many people who give their best for Sligo GAA throughout the year and their efforts are appreciated. I’d like to thank everyone who makes that effort – in your club, as a delegate, on a committee, preparing pitches, acting as a steward, as a player, as a coach, as a referee – it sounds like a cliché but it truly does take us all.

“On a personal note I’d like to thank my colleagues on the Management Committee and County Committee for their work and support all year and many others who have helped in various ways. We win together and we lose together.

“A special word of thanks to our outgoing PRO Bart Barrins who is stepping down tonight after 3 years in the role. A familiar sight wherever Sligo play with the red baseball cap and phone in hand – thanks for your contribution over the years.”

Mr Carroll also paid tribute to those who died during the year and offered his sympathies to their families and friends.

“Through the year we lost many great friends many of whom made massive contributions to our clubs and county as well as community life. My sympathies to all who suffered bereavements in 2021. We remember their loved ones. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

He finished on a positive note. “Delegates – Sligo GAA has many strengths. Sometimes we don’t give ourselves enough credit for them. We need to realise and maximise these strengths to face the many challenges that are out there. Facing challenges is no reason to be pessimistic or deflated. The successes we witnessed this year are a taste of what we can achieve when we work hard, are willing to change and organise. Those successes though don’t define the value of progress of a year. Significant work carried out under the radar is laying the groundwork for years to come and I look forward to continuing these efforts and playing my part in pushing Sligo GAA forward.

“Fulfilling this role this last year has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I’m delighted to do so again for next year. I have learned quite a lot and look forward to continuing the journey in 2022. Go raibh mile maith agaibh,” he added.