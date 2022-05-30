Sligo

Sligo footballer Alan Reilly named on Tailteann Cup Team of the Week

Curry man scored 1-6 in victory over London 

Sligo's Alan Reilly in action with Cahir Sloan of London in the Tailteann Cup in Markievicz Park on Saturday. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Sligo's Alan Reilly in action with Cahir Sloan of London in the Tailteann Cup in Markievicz Park on Saturday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Emma Gallagher

Sligo Senior footballer Alan Reilly has been named on the GAA.ie Tailteann Cup Team of the Week. The Curry man scored 1-6 from play for Sligo who defeated London after extra-time in Markievicz Park on Saturday.

Tony McEntee’s men have drawn Leitrim away in the quarter-finals of the competition with the GAA announcing this afternoon that the match has been fixed for this Sunday, June 5 in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon with a 3pm throw-in time. 

2022 Tailteann Cup Team of the Week (First Round)

Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Declan McCusker (Fermanagh)

Mikey Bambrick (Carlow)

Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)

David Bruen (Leitrim)

Johnny Moloney (Offaly)

Seanie Bambrick (Carlow)

Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

Jamie Clarke (Carlow)

Ultan Kelm (Fermanagh)

Ruairi McNamee (Offaly)

Alan Reilly (Sligo)

Keith Beirne (Leitrim)

Paddy Lynch (Cavan)

Luke Loughlin (Westmeath)

