Sligo draw London in Tailteann Cup

The historic Tailteann Cup draw was made this morning on Morning Ireland and Sligo have been drawn against London. Home advantage was for the first teams drawn out as Tony McEntee’s men will be welcoming the Exiles to Markievicz Park.

The first round will be held on the weekend of May 28/29th.

The Northern section, which includes Sligo, sees Longford v Fermanagh, Leitrim v Antrim, Cavan v Down and Sligo v London.

In the Southern section, the draw was as follows: Preliminary round Wexford v Offaly and Wicklow v Waterford. The First round Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford, Carlow v Tipperary, Laois v Westmeath.

The preliminary round matches are taking place this weekend.

There is a total of 17 teams taking part in the second tier competition, with New York having a bye entering at the quarter final stage.

The semi-finals and final will be held in Croke Park.

GAA President Larry McCarthy who conducted the draw on RTÉ radio, said afterwards; "My hope is that it takes off like a meteorite and it's a great competition and some county grabs it and marches through the summer and has a wonderful occasion in Croke Park when we play the semi-finals and the final."