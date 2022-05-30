Sligo draw Leitrim in Tailteann quarter final

Sligo's Patrick O'Connor in action with Eoin Flanagan of London in the Tailteann Cup in Markievicz Park on Saturday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo will face Leitrim in the Tailteann Cup quarter final this weekend after the draw was made this morning on RTÉ Radio One.

Tony McEntee’s side overcame London at home in Markievicz Park on Saturday after extra-time, while Andy Moran’s men defeated Antrim.

The draw, like the first round, continues within the northern and southern section, New York will be included in the southern section and will travel for their fixture and all games will take place this coming weekend.

The other draws see Fermanagh playing Cavan in the Northern section, while Carlow play Westmeath and Offaly will play New York.

The dates and times for those games will be confirmed by the CCCC later today.