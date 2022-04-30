Sligo come up short against strong Roscommon outfit in the Connacht semi-final

Conor Hussey of Roscommon is tackled by Sligo's Conan Marren during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

IN a front of a huge crowd in a rain soaked Markievicz Park this evening, fourteen-man Sligo were runners up to a strong Roscommon side in the Connacht Senior championship semi-final, the visitors now progressing to the Connacht final.

Roscommon showed why they are back in Div 1 as they impressed throughout as they ran out comfortable winners over their Div 4 opponents.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow 13 minutes in when corner back David Philips was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident on Conor Cox after he had converted a free, referee Noel Mooney consulting his linesmen and umpires before issuing red.

Cox was immense for the visitors, scoring 5 of their first half points (3 frees) as Roscommon took a six point lead as the half was closing out. Sligo however reduced the deficit to four points at the break, good scores from the impressive Mark Walsh and Seán Carrabine from play seeing them behind by 9 points to five.

Tony McEntee's men got on the scoreboard early, Paddy O'Connor pointing 30 seconds in as Cox got his first three minutes later. Roscommon had a lot of the early possession, but the Sligo defence were sturdy, full back Evan Lyons working hard. Niall Murphy got his first of three on six minutes from a free on Walsh before Cox hit three on the bounce, two from placed balls, the second which saw the incident with Philips and Sligo down to 14 men.

Captain Keelan Cawley set up Darragh Cummins for his first of 2 as a point separated them as the rain began to ease away. In the space of ten minutes, the visitors struck five unanswered points, Ciarán Murtagh (2), Cox (free), the excellent Enda Smith and midfielder Eddie Nolan converting a free as they led by 6 with halftime approaching.

Aidan Devaney in the Sligo goals was called upon to save Murtagh's goalward shot, the rebound falling to Murtagh who pointed on 34 minutes. In front of a crowd of 6,059, Sligo brought it back to a four point affair with Walsh finding space to slot over, with a huge score from Carrabine before haltime.

Roscommon started the second half as they meant to go on with a flurry of points, three from Smith with Murtagh and Donie Smith increasing their advantage to nine points.

It was an uphill battle for the hosts, a fine score from the hardworking Cummins, his second, reducing the deficit to 8 points but Roscommon were looking for that elusive goal, which never materialised.

All five of their substitutes registered scores however as Anthony Cunningham's men look to the Connacht final. Substitutes Pat Spillane and Pat Hughes along with Conán Marren, on his starting debut for the Yeats men all pointed in the second period, as Sligo now look to the Tailteann Cup.

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney, David Philips, Evan Lyons, Paul McNamara, Nathan Mullen, Darragh Cummins (0-2), Mark Walsh (0-1), Paul Kilcoyne, Conan Marren (0-1), Mikey Gordon, Patrick O'Connor (0-1), Keelan Cawley (C), Alan Reilly, Niall Murphy (0-3 2f), Seán Carrabine (0-1)

Substitutes used: Pat Spillane (0-1) for Reilly (47), David Quinn for Cawley (47), Conor Griffin for O'Connor (54), Peter Laffey for Cummins (57), Pat Hughes (0-1) for Gordon (64)

ROSCOMMON: Colm Lavin, David Murray, Brian Stack (0-1), Eoin McCormack, Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly, Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan (0-1 1f), Ciarán Murtagh (0-4), Enda Smith (0-4), Cathal Heneghan, Cian McKeon, Donie Smith (0-1 1f), Conor Cox (0-6 3f)

Substitutes used: Conor Daly (0-1) for David Murray (47), Keith Doyle (0-1) for Harney (55), Niall Kilroy (0-2) for McKeon (57), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1) for Donie Smith (57), Andrew Glennon (0-1) for Hussey (63),

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)