Sligo captain dedicates U20 Connacht title to Red Óg Murphy

Sligo U20 players and management celebrate winning their county's first even Connacht U20 title this evening in Markievicz Park. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Eirgrid U20 Connacht Football Championship final

Sligo captain Jack Lavin dedicated his side’s historic Connacht U20 victory to Red Óg Murphy this evening in Markievicz Park.

Dessie Sloyan’s men are the Connacht Football champions after a spellbinding final this evening in a packed Markievicz Park.

Sligo dug deep against a tough Mayo side who looked to be edging close to victory going 5 points in front in the second period, but the Sligo players didn't falter and crucial goals from Eoghan Smith and captain Jack Lavin saw them finish one point winners.

Man-of-the-match Jack Davitt netted twice for the hosts in the first half and it was end to end stuff against two physical teams who put on an enthralling display in front of a huge crowd.

This victory, the first ever at this grade for Sligo, follows the Minor Provincial honours last year and the crowd that gathered on the pitch afterward to congratulate the players and management stayed there for ages, young players begging players for their gloves as keepsakes for a momentous day for the county.

It was the hosts who settled quickest into the game, the excellent Lee Duignan opening the scoring with a free on Canice Mulligan, followed by a fine score from play from James Donlon as Sligo led by two.

It took 9 minutes before Mayo got off the mark, through Jack Fallon with Rory Morrin adding their second.

Then Sligo pounced with their first goal, an excellent move involving Duignan, Davitt and Matt Henry seeing Davitt find the net, Sligo in front by 1-2 to 0-2.

Mayo's Paddy Heneghan was brilliant in full-forward and he hit two on the bounce as a point separated them on 19 minutes. Frank Irwin brought it level, the midfielder influential for the visitors before Sligo got their second goal on 22 minutes.

The superb pass from Duignan to Davitt saw him finish sensationally on 22 minutes as Sligo led by a goal. Mayo kept the scoreboard ticking over with Heneghan (free) and Tom O'Flaherty reducing their deficit, down the other end Ciarán O'Reilly was seeking out Duignan with a fine pass, the Mayo keeper Brian O'Flaherty reading it well.

Irwin got his second from a placed ball, Donlon also getting his second from play as Sligo went in front by 2-3 to 0-8 at the interval, Mayo registering 7 wides in the opening half to Sligo's three.

Irwin (free) and Morrin from play with a possible goal chance on saw Mayo take the lead for the first time in the game on 44 minutes.

Mayo then went further in front, an Irwin free fell to Heneghan who looked to be aiming for a point but the chip fell into the Sligo net as Mayo led by 1-10 to 2-3, Irwin following up with a point on 53 minutes as they led by 5.

The hosts were reduced to 14 men with Shane Molloy sent off for a challenge on O'Flaherty. It might have looked like Mayo were going to pull away but steely Sligo had other ideas.

A sideline ball fell into the path of Smith who finished to the back of the net and a brilliant free moments later from the Drumcliffe/Rosses Point man brought it back to a one point game as the intensity levels around Markievicz Park were through the roof. Substitute Niall Treacy brought Mayo two points in front but Sligo hit the net once more.

Captain Jack Lavin from an outrageous distance saw his attempt deceive the Mayo and slam into the net for Sligo's fourth goal on 59 minutes. To say the home crowd were delirious would be an understatement but they needed to cling on and that they did claiming a historic Provincial U20 crown.

Captain Jack Lavin on accepting the trophy, dedicated the win to Red Óg Murphy and his family.

SLIGO; Kyle Davey,Shane Molloy, Mark McGowan, Feidhlim O'Donnell, James Donlon (0-2), Jack Lavin (C) (1-0), Conor Johnston, Canice Mulligan, Joseph Keaney, Matt Henry, Eoghan Smith (1-1 1f), Dylan Walsh, Luke Marren, Lee Duignan (0-1 1f), Jack Davitt (2-0)

Substitutes used; Ciarán O'Reilly for J Donlon (b/s 25), Oisín Flynn for M Henry (40), Gavin Duffy for L Marren (40), Luke Casserly for F O'Donnell (50), Gavin Duffy for L Marren (50), Luke Casserly for F O’Donnell (50), Brian Byrne for J Donlon (58), Oisín Gorman for L Duignan (63).

MAYO; Brian O'Flaherty, Alfie Morrison, Ruiarí Keane, Conal Dawson, Fenton Kelly, Donnacha McHugh, Aidan Cosgrove, Frank Irwin (0-4 2f), Jack Fallon, Tom O'Flaherty (0-1), Dylan Thornton, Sean Morahan, Rory Morrin (0-2), Paddy Heneghan (1-3 1f), Cian O'Connell

Substitutes used; Bob Tuohy for C Dawson (37), Cian MacHale for Cian O'Connell, Niall Treacy for J Fallon (53), Conor Reid for R Morrin (61).

REFEREE; Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).