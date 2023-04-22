Sligo book their place in Connacht final after polished performance over New York in Markievicz Park

Seán Carrabine of Sligo in action against Shane Brosnan of New York during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and New York at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final

At Markievicz Park

Sligo Senior footballers are into the Connacht final for the first time since 2015 after a drizzly encounter with New York in Markievicz Park this afternoon. Visitors New York, who won their first ever Championship game after their quarter-final decider went to penalties with Leitrim, were up against the recently crowned Allianz League Div 4 champions.

Tony McEntee’s hosts got off to the best of starts with conditions less than favourable as they played with the aid of a slight breeze in front of a great crowd with the official attendance of 5,677.

Sligo hit two early wides before Paddy O’Connor got an early goal for the Yeats men on five minutes, a fine move from Brian Cox to Pat Spillane who found O’Connor who hit the game’s opening goal much to the delight of the home support.

The hardworking Luke Towey was fouled and teammate Seán Carrabine duly did the honours with a brilliant free on 8 minutes, Sligo leading by 1-1 o no score.

New York got on the scoreboard through a fine point from Adrian Varley on 12 minutes, before Sligo captain Niall Murphy won and pointed a free.

Murphy added another brilliant point from play as Sligo led by 1-3 to 0-1 twenty minutes in. Varley added his second through a mark before the excellent Carrabine was tripped and pointed the subsequent free.

The impressive O’Connor added a point to his tally on 26 minutes, Nathan Mullen who was impressive for Sligo involved in the build-up. A good score from Gavin O’Brien brought it back to a five point game before the hardworking Cian Lally pointed his first of two on 28 minutes, a New York goal chance blocked by Sligo keeper Daniel Lyons as half-time was approaching.

A fine move from Murphy to Paul McNamara saw him adding a point for the hosts, Sligo in front by 1-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

The conditions deteriorated in the second half as Mullen was involved again in the next score from the lively Pat Spillane following the resumption. Connell Ahearne (free) and Murphy traded scores, Murphy opting for the point after a possible Sligo goal chance earlier, Sligo in front by 1-9 to 0-4.

Bill Maher added a good point from play for New York who needed to goal and it was the hosts who found the net once more.

Again O’Connor on target with Murphy seeing his initial shot well stopped, Finnian Cawley also involved in the build-up.

Sligo were cruising at this stage, Spillane tapping over another good score as Murphy linked up with Carrabine for another brilliant point on 49 minutes.

Lally added his second as New York’s Robert Wharton was black carded on 54 minutes. Niall Madine was then shown a straight red after a challenge on Eddie McGuinness as Paul Kilcoyne and O’Brien traded points.

Sligo extended their lead with two late scores from captain Murphy as the hardworking Luke Towey wrapped up the scoring Sligo, through to the Connacht final where they will meet the winners of Galway and Roscommon.

SLIGO; Daniel Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Nathan Mullen, Brian Cox, Paul McNamara (0-1), Luke Towey (0-1), Cian Lally (0-2), Paul Kilcoyne (0-1), Keelan Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-3 2f), Finnian Cawley, Pat Spillane (0-2), Paddy O’Connor (2-1), Niall Murphy (C) (0-5 2f)

Substitutes used; Mikey Gordon for Cawley (47), Alan Reilly for O’Connor (45), Mark Walsh for Spillane (54), Jack Lavin for mcGuinness (60 b/s), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for Cawley (63), Joe Keaney for Lally (67)

NEW YORK; Michael Cunningham, Jamie Boyle, Alan Campbell, Eoghan Kerin, Bill Maher (0-1), Robert Wharton, Shane Brosnan, Johnny Glynn (C), Gavin O’Brien (0-2), Mark Ellis, Adrian Varley (0-2 1m), Shane Carthy, Mikey Brosnan, Peter Fox, Daniel O’Sullivan

Substitutes used: Connell Ahearne for Mikey Brosnan (31), Killian Butler for O’Sullivan (43), Matthew Queenan for Fox (48), Niall Madine for Carthy (54), Jack Reilly for Varley (63), Colin Keane (0-1) for Wharton (67 b/s)

REFEREE; Barry Cassidy (Derry).