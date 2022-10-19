Sligo and Easkey’s Andy Kilcullen is named on hurling team of the year

Sligo's Andy Kilcullen who has been selected on the team of the year.

EASKEY’S Andy Kilcullen has been named on the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher team of the year after a sensational season for Padraig Mannion’s men.

The young forward has been selected at number 11 on the team, which poignantly sees the late Tyrone great Damian Casey, who died tragically in June, named at wing forward.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare have five players represented in goalie Paddy McKenna, defenders Rian Boran and the experienced Paul Divilly, with Brian Byrne and James Burke named in attack.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to all of those who have been selected and honoured with a place on this prestigious Champion 15 for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups.

“These competitions deliver great games every season and offer players in these counties the chance to perform on the biggest stage of all for an All-Ireland title at Croke Park. Although it is a team game we play, it is only right that we have an opportunity to salute those who have been truly inspirational and influential.

Kilcullen’s club Easkey, who are in the Sligo Senior final this Sunday with Naomh Eoin, also congratulated him on his selection.

"Well done to our own Andy Kilcullen who has made the GAA Christy Ring/Nicky Rackard/Lory Meaghar team of the year

No one has put in as much work on and off the pitch over the last 12 months as Andy has done and great to see him get the rewards on the pitch (2nd highest scorer in Christy Ring) and now recognised for his efforts with making the team of the year.

Well deserved Andy,” the club posted on social media.