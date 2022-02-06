Slick Sligo demolish Carlow

Luke Towey of Sligo in action with Carlow's Darragh O'Brien in the Allianz Football League Division 4 in Markievicz Park. Pic: Donal Hackett.

TONY McEntee’s Sligo made it two wins from two in their Allianz League Division 4 campaign when they ran riot against a depleted Carlow in Markievicz Park this afternoon.

Former Sligo manager Niall Carew, who oversees the visitors, had to do without a number of regular starters as his young side were given a stern test by the Yeats men.

With victory away to Wexford in the opening round, it’s been a positive start for Sligo who face Cavan at home in the next fixture.

A bright opening half from the home side saw them leading by 5 points at the break despite playing into a very strong breeze in a blustery Markievicz Park.

In front of a decent crowd, McEntee's men started well with fine scores from Alan Reilly and a Niall Murphy free putting them into an early two point lead.

Sligo's Luke Towey, impressive throughout, was fouled early on and it was quickly taken into the path of Reilly who pointed from play. A one-two between Murphy and Séan Carrabine saw the latter fouled with Murphy duly converting out of his hands on 6 minutes.

Towey linked up with Conor Griffin for an early Sligo goal chance on 11 minutes with Carlow keeper Ciaran Cunningham doing well to collect.

Colm Hulton, who scored all of Carlow’s 5 points got his side off the mark with a point from play after Sligo gifted possession on 12 minutes.

Down the other end a push on Pat Hughes saw Murphy slip just before striking the free as Cunningham gladly collected.

Substitute David Quinn linked up with Paul Kilcoyne for Sligo's third point as Murphy then sought out Hughes who did brilliantly to win the mark and duly scored on 19th minutes, Sligo ahead by 0-4 to 0-1.

Hulton got his second from a placed ball a minute later with Griffin linking up with Quinn who added Sligo's 5th on 23 minutes.

Two more from the hardworking Murphy and a point from play from the excellent Carrabine saw the home side in front by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

After the resumption, Reilly scored on 40 seconds, Hulton adding another free but from here Sligo attacked with aplomb, taking full advantage of the wind.

The next ten scores all came from the home side who were showing blistering pace and style when it came to shooting.

Even when the result was never in doubt, the hunger and desire from the Sligo players was particularly impressive.

Captain Keelan Cawley and his defence put in a strong performance too, the full-back line of Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness and Paul McNamara thwarting any Carlow advance.

The introduction of Pat Spillane saw a big cheer from the home support and he made his first game in Markievicz Park count with 2 fine scores from play.

It was a commanding performance overall from Sligo, hitting 28 points with a late goal chance from the brilliant Hughes after Murphy’s shot initially rebounded just went to the right and wide.

A dominating afternoon for Sligo who now look to the visit of Cavan to Markievicz Park on Sunday, February 20th.

Scorers Sligo: N Murphy (0-9 4f), P Hughes (0-3 1m), S Carrabine (0-3), A Reilly (0-3), L Towey (0-3), D Quinn (0-2), P Spillane (0-2), P Kilcoyne (0-1), C Griffin (0-1), E Kilgannon (0-1 ‘45).

Scorers Carlow C Hulton (0-5, 3f).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon, E Lyons, E McGuinness, P McNamara, N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley (C), C Girffin, P Laffey, S Carrabine, L Towey, M Gordon, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy,

Substitutes used; D Quinn for P Laffey (12 inj), P Spillane for Reilly (b/s 49), G Gorman for C Griffin (54), M Walsh for N Mullen (55), K Gavigan for S Carrabine (59), D Philips for K Cawley (64).

CARLOW: C Cunningham, L Roberts, K Bradley, D Curran, D O'Brien (C), J McCabe, S Buggy, M Ware, C Doyle, N Hickey, J Morrissey, S Clarke, C Crowley, C Lomax, C Hulton

Substitutes used; P Deering for J McCabe (42), N Pender ffor K Bradley (46), H Hegarty for S Buggy (54), P Hynes for N Hickey (54), A Lillis for J Morrissey (56),

REFEREE: K Eannetta (Tyrone).