Red Óg Murphy will be ‘greatly missed’

The Chairman of Curry GAA Club Barry Gallagher said the whole community has been plunged into sadness following the news of the death of Red Óg Murphy (21) who he said will be greatly missed.

The young footballer passed away yesterday and was a star footballer for his former school, club, county and DCU where he was studying to be a teacher.

He also joined AFL side North Melbourne in 2019 and their players and officials wore black armbands today in their match with Brisbane.

Chairman of Curry Mr Gallagher said today on the club’s Facebook page: “This is a terrible tragedy for the Murphy family, our club and our community. “We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Murphy / Lavin families and friends. Red Óg was a member of Curry GAA club and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. The clubhouse is open to all, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time.”

Sligo GAA say they are deeply shocked at the news of the young man’s death.

“Sligo’s GAA community is deeply shocked at the untimely death of Red Óg Murphy. While we knew Red Óg as a public figure through his great sporting ability, he was first and foremost a son and a brother. Our thoughts today are firstly with his family and then with his teammates, friends and clubmates.

“It will take time for all of us to come to terms with this loss. For now our concern is to respect the privacy of the family and to support those who knew, played and worked with Red Óg as players and coaches and in particular the community of Curry GAA club who will want to remember and celebrate his contribution to their community and their lives.

“For now all GAA activity in the South Sligo area has been postponed. Games elsewhere in the county and the games involving county teams – this afternoon’s Ulster Minor League game against Donegal in Ballybofey and the Allianz Div 2B hurling league final vs Derry at Ederney – will proceed as we believe that where possible it is best to bring people together to meet, talk and remember within their normal GAA environment.

“We are very grateful for the support of our colleagues in Croke Park and the wider GAA community over the past 24 hours.

“Óg go deo. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dílis,” Sligo GAA said.

Many tributes are being paid to the Curry native who was a student in DCU. The Gaelic Players Association said his family, friends and teammates are in their thoughts.

"We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early.

“To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you.

“Players across Ireland have lost one of their own.

“May he rest in peace.”

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to pass on my deepest sympathies to the Murphy family at this difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Óg, his family and friends in his home in Ireland, and all those who played and worked alongside him and became friends with him during his time at North Melbourne."

The DCU student was named on the Sigerson Team of the Year earlier this month and featured in all 12 of Sligo’s 2020 and ‘21 league and championship matches before opting to take a year out to concentrate on club and his studies.