Presentation to St John’s U13s after league and championship victories

The St John's U13 side who were presented with their medals after winning the league and championship. Pic: Carl Brennan.

St. John’s GAA Club held a Presentation evening at the Sligo Park Hotel for their U-13 Boys Team of 2021 recently.

All the boys were presented with both their A Championship & A League medals on the evening in the presence of their parents, family & team mates.

In addition their 2020 U-12A Team received their Shield Winners medals & their 2020 U-12C Team received their League Runners-Up medals for that year.

Their 2021 success in particular winning both Championship & League double was a wonderful achievement for this group of players & St. John’s Club are extremely proud of them.

A great evening was had by all in attendance to celebrate and enjoy this achievement.

Special guests on the evening were Charlie Harrison and Paul McNamara.

Both had great words of advice for the boys in different areas. Ger Galvin, representing her father Paddy, presented the player of the year awards to Adam Feeney (league) and Rion Monaghan (championship) kindly sponsored by Paddy.

The club thanked Blair Scales and his team at Ballast signs for supplying the beautiful framed mementos which included a team photo and both medals, the Sligo Park Hotel, and team sponsors Ger and Denise Canning of Cannings Spar and to Carl Brennan photographer for capturing the occasion.