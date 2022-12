Tourlestrane fans made the journey to Galway on Sunday afternoon as their side were beaten by Moycullen in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Tourlestrane fans travelled in their numbers to cheer on their team at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday afternoon as they took on Moycullen in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final.

The South Sligo men were beaten 0-13 to 0-6 by the Galway champions on the day, with Moycullen proving to be the much stronger side.

St Mary’s were the last Sligo side to win a Connacht senior title. Mary’s have won it three times, but not since 1983.