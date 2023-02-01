Padraig Mannion’s Sligo hurlers hoping to get opening win over Donegal

It may be only their first game of the NHL, but two points are vital to Sligo in the opening round of the NHL Division 2B in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday

For Padraig Mannion’s young men are in a real group of death with Meath, Wicklow, London and Tyrone also for company.

The squad was only finalised on Monday afternoon and it’s very much a mixed bag with some withdrawals and some new faces, most notably from the rising Western Gaels.

But, as usual, Easkey will power Sligo’s challenge.

“We have some new additions like Diarmuid Hannify from Oranmore in Galway and we have his brother Conor back again.

“But we have lost Mark Hannify -but we might get him back for the championship.

“Patrick Foley has left the panel as he had an operation on his shoulder, but he too might be available for the championship.

“But we won’t have Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Finnian Cawley and Mikey Gordon who have gone with the footballers, and they are great big men and great hurlers, so they are definitely a loss to us although Mikey has been away for some time.

“A few lads have gone travelling and a few lads have stepped away from the panel for various different reasons.

“We are actually down eight or nine of last year’s panel, but we have gained three young lads from Western Gaels, Cian and Dara Flynn and Lee Gilmartin and Luke Comerford and James Weir are back in the squad too and we have Liam O’Kelly-Lynch with us this year also.

“So, we have a fairly strong squad and there are a few other hurlers in Sligo who are good enough to make it, but they are not available for various reasons”.

He added: “But we do have the Hannifys and James Weir being back in the squad is a big plus and we have most of the squad from last year”.

Easkey’s superb run and their fine showing in the All-Ireland JHC final has certainly showcased Sligo hurling on the national stage and they will once again power Sligo’s challenge.

“They have only had a break of two weeks and they are a big part of our plan.

“But the split season suits the bigger counties, but it does not suit Sligo where you have a small playing base and with Easkey going so well it did not give the lads much of a break”.

The last time Sligo met Donegal in a play-off for the Division 2B final last year, Mannion’s men came from being eight points to win by 1-20 to 1-19 in a real thriller in O’Donnell Park.

They went on to run a very strong Derry side to a three- points defeat in the final and are going to Letterkenny to win as this is a real group of death.

“That was a cracking game against Donegal last year, and the second half of that game was as good as we played all year.

“We would be hoping for something similar on Saturday and maybe not have it as tight.

“We were eight points down at one stage and Joe McHugh got the all-important late goal.

“Donegal are a physically powerful team, especially up the middle and they have a few good young lads coming on.

“They are experienced and that match last year did us the world of good.

“And we were just three points away from getting promoted three years in a row which is still a major achievement for the lads”.

He continued: “The lads are just so enthusiastic they have a brilliant attitude, and they love their hurling, and they are so dedicated to hurling.

“But the small player pool that we have is not helping.

“You are putting a lot of pressure on the same 20 or 30 lads every year”.

When asked where the main threats will come from Donegal who will be minus their Tipp native ace forward Davin Flynn, prompting Mannion to quip.

“I heard a rumour alright that he was not available which is a good sign for us.

“But they have threats all over the field and are powered by Setanta who have the vastly experienced Declan Coulter and Danny Cullen and they have some fine strong young lads like Liam McKinney and Conor Gartland.

“We would be hoping that our Easkey contingent would cancel out the Setanta contingent and we have enough of lads outside of Easkey to put pressure on Donegal.

“We have a lot of good lads who are not from Easkey and Western Gaels who are a coming force and they only lost to Easkey in the county semi-final by three points which is great for the future of Sligo hurling.

“They have some very good young hurlers coming up and they have won a lot of underage hurling competitions this year.

“Donegal are traditionally very strong down the middle so we would be hoping to avoid that area and use our pace on the wings.

“Andy Kilcullen is a great target man, and the ball usually sticks to himself, and Joe McHugh and we have a very good full forward line.

“And we have a pretty solid defence”.

This is a must win for Sligo as they have Meath at home who only came down from Division 2 A on February 12 and they will be expecting a win in Sligo.

But Sligo’s experience of playing and surviving in the Christy Ring Cup should stand to them this season.

They are young, very fast and very skilful and play with no fear and will be targeting the trip to Letterkenny as a two pointer-as will Donegal.

“This is a very tough group and there are no weak links with Meath coming down and Tyrone coming down.

“Both teams will be going all out to win in Letterkenny on Saturday”.