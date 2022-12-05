O’Donnell can’t speak highly enough of players as Tourlestrane come up short against impressive Moycullen

Tourlestrane manager Fergal O’Donnell couldn’t speak highly enough of his players after Tourlestrane came up short against Moycullen in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday afternoon.

The South Sligo men made Moycullen work hard for their one point lead at half-time, with Dessie Conneely’s four points all coming from frees in the early stages.

Tourlestrane defended with intent in the first half, and had to go for it in the second-half, but Moycullen were too strong on the day.

“They’re a very good team with serious pace,” O’Donnell reflected afterwards.

"We probably felt in the first half that the 0-4 0-3, there was maybe on or two balls (we could have done better from), we only scored 50% of our chances, I definitely felt we should have been at 5 points by half time, few bad balls in.

"They hit the crossbar, they’re a threat. That’s the way they want to play. They’re a very good team. The big thing I think when we got to 0-8 0-5, we hit the post, it could have gone to 0-8 0-6, and the ball over the top from Johnny, we needed everything to go right for us.

"We made a few changes in the end because in fairness, there’s fellas who train every week. That probably gave them (Moycullen) a bit of momentum, the likes of Feidhlim O’Donnell had been doing very well, it wasn’t that he was too poorly or anything. You know the game at 0-8 0-4 that you had to go for it.

"I think in fairness the score is a little bit hard on us, losing by 7 in the end. They’re (Moycullen) a young team, they have serious pace. They’ve six of the Galway panel.

“I think even though we lost, we did go for the game. We could have camped back and kept to ‘we’re going to lose anyway’ so we kept going for it. There was a decision there, it doesn't make any difference now but I thought it was a hard decision against Adam (Broe, Tourlestrane keeper) in the first half, whereas I thought we had a similar one in the second half. Small margins, the better team won and we can’t argue with that.”

It wasn’t how Tourlestrane wanted things to go, but as O’Donnell points out, his side were in the game, particularly in the first half.

Moycullen turned it on mid-way through the second half to really dominate this tie.

“We showed, we made a right battle of it for 40 minutes, I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that. We said to the boys not alone are they representing Tourlestrane, they’re representing Sligo and it’s important.

"Some of the lads there, Johnny Kelly, Liam Gaughan, some of the stuff they did was as good as what their lads did. Since I came to Sligo, I’ve noticed the quality of forwards at all the clubs. They’re good players.

"We’re disappointed but I’m happy we went for it. We played better than we did against Carrick even though we lost. You must remember, as I said before, this team are on the road a long time.

"Some of these guys are that bit older, and to give the effort and commitment. They weren’t out of their depth today but they were that little bit better and some times you have to take your hat off when you play a team that’s marginally better.

"Tourlestrane is a small parish, and the reality is that they have one or two players who aren’t homegrown. If we could bring in 3 or 4 players it would make a difference there, if you could bring in an Antrim player or Knockmore player, wouldn’t they make a big difference?”

It’s possible, O’Donnell ponders, that the occasion did get to a couple of his players but he also accepts that his side just couldn't match Moycullen for 60 minutes.

“We said we didn’t want moral victories, we went after it on the day and we just weren’t good enough. They’re a very good team. They gave Westport a good trimming and they’re a team that boasts Fionn McDonagh, Lee Keegan and these guys, I think our boys can hold heads proud. Moycullen will be hard beaten as they progress.

"For today, we came up short. Few things, a few lads maybe the occasion got to them. I just spoke in there, sometimes when you’re analysing a team you can say did we maybe overanalyse but we did the best we could, unfortunately it just wasn’t good enough.”

O’Donnell admits that while the ‘gap is closing’ with other sides in Sligo getting closer and closer to Tourlestrane, the effort made by his players is ‘massive’.

“I suppose, they’re not going to stay on top forever. The gap is closing, teams in Sligo will be looking. These boys have pout in some effort to get here. Just because they’ve won seven, some people overstate it. I couldn't speak highly enough of these boys because their effort is just massive.

“The other thing, we knew coming in here, and this is one thing I can’t emphasize enough. The Sligo Championship is very hard won, the way it’s set up with two groups of five, you look at Roscommon or Leitrim you can lose two or three games. In Sligo you can’t, it’s a very hard championship to win and we’re very proud of the lads.

"We are disappointed. Maybe the second half a few of the lads dropped but by and large most of the lads gave it everything.”