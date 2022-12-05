Sligo

O’Donnell can’t speak highly enough of players as Tourlestrane come up short against impressive Moycullen

Moycullen 0-13 Tourlestrane 0-06

Tourlestrane manager Fergal O'Donnell. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Tourlestrane manager Fergal O'Donnell. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Jessica Farry

Tourlestrane manager Fergal O’Donnell couldn’t speak highly enough of his players after Tourlestrane came up short against Moycullen in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday afternoon.

The South Sligo men made Moycullen work hard for their one point lead at half-time, with Dessie Conneely’s four points all coming from frees in the early stages.

