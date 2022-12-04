Moycullen prove too strong for Tourlestrane in Connacht Senior final

Tourlestrane’s hopes of securing provincial silverware were dashed by a dominant Moycullen side who were 0-13 to 0-06 winners in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The South Sligo men knew they were the underdogs coming into this tie, their first appearance in a Connacht senior final in 40 years.

Despite this, Fergal O’Donnell’s men actually took the lead on three occasions in the first half, with Moycullen failing to score from play before the interval.

They did, however, do enough to just edge ahead before the break and were relentless in the second half.

O’Donnell and his opposite number Moycullen manager Don Connellan already knew each other well prior to Sunday’s meeting, as the duo were once team-mates at Roscommon.

The half-time score (0-04 to 0-03 in Moycullen’s favour) suggested the first half was a cagey affair, and indeed it was.

But the Galway side could have been further ahead at the break had they managed to put away a couple of goal chances.

Adam Broe in the Tourlestrane goals was called upon with seconds on the clock, as Paul Kelly caught Eoghan Kelly’s cross, but couldn’t beat Broe from close range after 90 seconds of patient build up play from Moycullen.

John Kelly got the Sligo champions up and running on 2 minutes, adding a second before Liam Gaughan hit a point of his own.

But each time Tourlestrane went ahead, Dessie Conneely was on hand to hit over a free to level the scoring for Moycullen.

Gerard Davoren hit the crossbar on 18 minutes after great build up play involving Michéal O’Reilly and Niall Walsh, as Tourlestrane defending for their lives with 15 men behind the ball on occasions.

Tourlestrane’s determined defending made it difficult for Moycullen to find gaps, and it did allow Tourlestrane to break down the other end in the first half.

But, as Conneely his over his fourth free in the first half to put Moycullen ahead for the first time in this game, it felt as though the momentum was with the Galway men going into half-time.

Tourlestrane, aiming to become only the second Sligo side to win the Connacht Senior Championship, had racked up five wides by the time the game reached half-time.

And, despite a positive start from O’Donnell’s men, they hadn’t got a score since the 16th minute.

Owen Gallagher hit Moycullen’s first point from play four minutes into the second half, before Gary Gaughan responded with a fine point of his own.

John Kelly looked through on goal as Tourlestrane battled hard to get the upper hand, but excellent defending from Moycullen kept their one point lead intact.

The Galway men turned up the dial and hit three points in two minutes to stretch their lead to four points with 39 played as Peter Cooke, Michéal O’Reilly and Paul Kelly all hit over.

Oisin Kennedy’s point gave Tourlestrane some relief for a few moments, before James Leonard hit the post with his effort.

O’Reilly’s palmed effort was saved by Broe, as Tourlestrane desperately tried to get back into this tie as it began to slip away.

Andrew Power in the Moycullen goals bravely came off his line to deny Leonard on 46 minutes.

Tom Clarke turned brilliantly yards from goal and struck for Moycullen’s ninth after good work from Paul Kelly.

A superb point from distance from Cooke put five points between the sides with eight remaining, and it could have been more but for Broe’s save from Mulcahy’s shot at goal.

Kelly did hit over to extend the lead to 6 points.

With four remaining, Liam Gaughan’s point brought Moycullen’s lead to five, but the Galway men weren’t taking their feet off the gas just yet.

Sean Kelly saw his effort saved, but Aidan Claffey restored their six point lead on the hour mark.

Cooke, who was a force in the middle of the Moycullen midfield, struck his side’s final point of the game in the 64th minute, to see Don Connellan’s side lift the Connacht title.

Moycullen: Andrew Power, Conor Corcoran, Eoghan Kelly, Neil Mulcahy, Aidan Claffey, David Wynne, Tom Clarke, Gerard Davoren, Paul Kelly, Seán Kelly, Niall Walsh, Peter Cooke, Michéal O’Reilly, Owen Gallagher, Dessie Conneely.

Subs: Daniel Cox for Niall Walsh (57), Evan Kenny for Michéal O’Reilly (61), Michael Moughan for Gerard Davoren (62).

Scorers: Dessie Conneely (0-04 all frees), Peter Cooke (0-03), Paul Kelly (0-02), Tom Clarke (0-01), Owen Gallagher (0-01), Aidan Claffey (0-01), Michéal O’Reilly (0-01).

Tourlestrane: Adam Broe, John Paul Lang, John Francis Carr, Barry Walsh, Oisin Kennedy, Adrian McIntyre, Noel Gaughan, Feidhlim O’Donnell, Conan Marren, James Leonard, Cathal Henry, Kenny Gavigan, Gary Gaughan, John Kelly, Liam Gaughan.

Subs: Niall Egan for Kenny Gavigan (44), Stephen Henry for Feidhlin O’Donnell (52), Rian Kennedy for Leonard (54), Kevin O’Hara for Noel Gaughan (56), Aidan Marren for Oisin Kennedy (58).

Scorers: Liam Gaughan(0-02), John Kelly (0-02), Gary Gaughan (0-01), Oisin Kennedy (0-01).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).