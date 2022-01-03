McEntee’s Sligo begin New Year with victory over Leitrim

Sligo's Pat Hughes, left, and Adrian Cummins in action against Pearce Dolan of Leitrim during the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match between Leitrim and Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

SLIGO got their New Year off to a positive start with a victory over neighbours Leitrim in an entertaining FBD encounter in the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome tonight, the first inter-county game to be played indoors.

Niall Murphy, who scored 1-10 for Tony McEntee’s men was superb up front alongside Pat Hughes and Curry’s Alan Reilly.

Emlyn Mulligan who plays his club football with St Mary’s returned to Andy Moran’s Leitrim and the sides were level at halftime, with the Sligo forwards digging deep in the second period with some sensational scores.

The Yeats men were six points in front just before the second water break, Leitrim clawing it back to a 2 point affair in the latter stages, before scores from the impressive Mikey Gordon and Murphy with two put the game out of Leitrim’s reach.

This means McEntee’s men will be back in the Air Dome on Saturday as they face Roscommon in the Connacht FBD semi-final, Galway and Mayo meeting in the other semi-final on Friday.

Those in attendance at the historic match were treated to a decent, fast flowing encounter as Sligo pounced to an early lead, Murphy following the opening point with a goal after the excellent Reilly sought him out.

Brian Egan with two edged Sligo into a three point lead, Leitrim freetaker Keith Beirne slotting over two frees down the other end.

Two more from the superb Murphy had Sligo leading by 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Reilly got his first of two in between a fine Hughes score on 22 minutes as Sligo led by 1-8 to 0-4.

Darragh Rooney then netted and brought Leitrim back into the game after a neat one-two with the lively Ryan O’Rourke. Further scores including another Beirne free saw it back to a one point game, the excellent Paddy O’Connor adding another for Sligo after Murphy sought him out.

Beirne keeping the scoreboard ticking over as the sides were level at 1-9 apiece, Eamonn Kilgallon doing well in the Sligo goal to thwart a goalchance from Rooney.

Sligo captain Keelan Cawley sent over a superb score on 35 minutes with O’Rourke bringing the sides level at the break at 1-10 all.

Murphy pointed a free a mere 50 seconds after the resumption and he added two more (one free) as Sligo nudged in front.

Scores from Hughes (mark), Murphy (2 frees) and an excellent effort from David Quinn saw Sligo leading by 1-17 to 1-11 at the second water break.

Leitrim rallied again though, hitting five on the bounce, Beirne (2), Paul Keane, Riordan O’Rourke and a huge strike from corner back David Bruen seeing just two in it.

Gordon with a brilliant effort put a goal between them in the closing stages, Beirne and Murphy trading scores before Reilly was then fouled and from an outrageous angle Murphy stepped up to send over one of the points of the game as Sligo march to the semi-final.

SLIGO: E Kilgallon, E Lyons, K McKenna, M Walsh, K Cawley, P Kilcoyne, D Phillips, G Gorman, P O’Connor, D Quinn, B Egan, D Conlon, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy.

Substitutes used; M Gordon for Conlon (26), A Cummins for O’Connor (46), O Kennedy for Cawley (58), S Regan for Egan (58), J Haran for McKenna (64), I Barrett for Walsh (60).

LEITRIM: B Flynn, P Maguire, M Diffley, D Bruen, J Rooney, D Casey, J Heslin, C McGloin, D Wrynn, E Mulligan, K Beirne, E Sweeney, R O’Rourke, S Quinn, D Rooney.

Substitutes used; R O’Rourke for Sweeney (h/t), Dolan for McGloin (45), P Keaney for Mulligan (46), A Hoare for Rooney (51), O McLoughlin for Heslin (56).

REFEREE; Thomas Murphy.