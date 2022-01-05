McEntee pleased with FBD start from Sligo

SLIGO manager Tony McEntee said he was extremely pleased with his side’s performance as they took on Leitrim in the first inter-county match played indoors at the impressive NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on Monday evening. Sligo ran out 1-21 to 1-17 winners in an entertaining, high scoring encounter.

The Armagh native said it was great to begin the 2022 campaign with a victory with the Allianz National league just around the corner, Sligo away to Wexford on January 30th.

He told The Sligo Champion; “Yes, it is a great start. I suppose what delighted me most was the first 25 minutes to be honest because we were coming here against what was a very strong Leitrim, or what fielded as a very strong Leitrim outfit, and we were missing four or five probably, maybe more, maybe six or seven key starters of our team.

"So despite concerns about the start and how it would play out, in actual fact we were fabulous for a large part of that, for 25 minutes actually we were brilliant, we were 1-8 to 4 points up. We played some really good moving football, really good support play, looked really good I’m delighted how that went.”

With regard to Sligo somewhat allowing Leitrim get back into the game in parts, he said it wasn’t a concern at all as this was Sligo’s first outing of the year. “It’s the first game of the year, so it’s not a concern at all no. I think that’s inevitable to be honest.”

“We had 20 minutes where we worked really hard, and then we got a bit loose and a bit tired and then half time came and rescued us a wee bit. We had another 20 minutes of good football and then we could lose the game in the last 10 or 15 minutes there, but I think that’s inevitable in a game like this at the start of the year.”

The former All-Ireland winner admitted the surface added to the quick play which was evident on the scoreboard.

“It does seem to play it quick compared to what it would be in a sodden field outside in bad conditions, it certainly does play it quick, but it probably suits us actually, that good flowing football. It’s a sight better than going out playing challenge matches, we’ve a chance now to play Roscommon on Saturday,” he added.

Another pleasing aspect was Sligo’s scoring. “I can’t remember how many scores we got from marks but it was pleasing though as there was shape in there as well, there was actually somebody there. A lot of games we played last year, we sort of lost our shape around the full forward line and you know if you have Pat Hughes or Niall Murphy playing really well what they’ll do, in fact both of them played really well.

"Pat had an ankle injury and missed the whole of last year, he wasn’t available at all so that’s his first game now in two years. Pat will improve as he goes along.

“Pat has great hands and the thing about Pat is you know what you’re going to get with him, if he’s in front he’ll work hard and he’ll get that ball in his hands and also late on in the game, I think it’s a testament to Pat, and to Niall Murphy as well, they both got back and put in good tackles as the game went on.”

McEntee admitted it was also pleasing to see the new players contributing.

“We had maybe 7 or 8 fellows there that got the first run out for Sligo this year and while the game fizzled out and some of them came on as subs later on, none of them looked to be too lost in it. You know Mark Walsh did very well at corner back, David Philips did very well there. Gavin Gorman who hasn’t played an awful lot of football with us played well there and Alan Reilly played really well in patches and he looks like a fellow that can develop an awful lot more and had a couple of great scores for us as well.

"I’m pleased, we took in maybe 10 or 12 players this year as I mentioned before, and the point is that they are going to add something to us so hopefully they will as the year goes on.”

McEntee said games such as these and also having Roscommon on Saturday will be good preparation for the Allianz league.

“That’s the most important thing, challenge matches are all but useless this time of year, although they’re necessary. If we can get a game against Roscommon, maybe get a result out of it, if we can go then and play whoever it is in the final on the other side, it means we’ll have three games irrespective of a result and we’ll have developed that wee bit more and that’s certainly an awful lot better than training and an awful lot better than challenge matches,” he added.

Sligo play Roscommon in the NUIG Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on Saturday at 6pm.