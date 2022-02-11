McDermott to captain Sligo minors, O’Donnell leading U16s while McGuire is U14 captain

SLIGO Minor manager Martin O’Hagan has appointed Ellie McDermott as captain for the year. The Shamrock Gaels player will be assisted by vice-captains, Erin Deehan from Tourlestrane and Drumcliffe/Rosses Point’s Caoimhe Connor.

The U16 captain is Eoghan Rua’s Latisha O’Donnell who is joined by Eastern Harps’ Hazel Redican as vice captain.

Another Eoghan Rua player has been appointed the U14 captain who comes from a family with strong GAA connections. Laura McGuire, niece of Noel McGuire who captained Sligo to Connacht glory in 2007, will be leading the team, with Ava Canning from St Mary’s and Coolera/Strandhill’s Sarah McDaniels assisting as vice-captains.

Sligo LGFA congratulated all the players on their appointments and wished the teams the best of luck in their respective competitions.