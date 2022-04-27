Man-of-the-match Davitt relishing Sligo U20 win

Jack Davitt of Sligo, right, celebrates with team-mate Eoghan Smith at the final whistle after their sides victory in the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football Under 20 Championship Final match between Mayo and Sligo at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.

SCORING not one but two goals in the opening half is a feat in itself but doing it in the U20 Provincial final against Mayo is something else and Jack Davitt was proudly clutching his man-of-the-match award following Sligo’s historic win in Markievicz Park.

The St Molaise Gaels man said it was a very special occasion for himself and the team of players and management.

He told the press afterward: “It is a surreal feeling, the boys deserve it and we’ve worked very hard all year and it’s on to the next challenge,” he said.

It was a hugely fought victory for Sligo who gave it their all.

“It was very tense, especially towards the end when they sort of crept in front, but lady luck was on our side so we will take it.”

He said after the win they hadn’t really thought much about who they will be playing from Leinster in the All-Ireland semi-final, but they will prepare hard for that.

“Not right now we haven’t really thought about that, but we will be up for the challenge when it comes.”

Speaking of his goals, he said the first one with wing forward Matt Henry came from a one-two with him and he tried to hold off his opponent to finish to the side netting. “The second goal I sent my man one way and I went the other way, and fortunately hit the back of the net.”

He said the two goals in the second half came at the right time from a Sligo perspective.

“We worked very hard the whole game so I felt like we deserved it.”

He said the whole panel of players deserve huge praise for everything they do.

“The whole panel not even just the starting team is a talented bunch of lads and we are going to be geared now for the next game.”

Davitt said it’s also a proud day for his club, St Molaise Gaels.

“Not too many of these days come about, so for Molaise Gaels we are very proud.”

He also spoke highly of his management team. “Dessie and Eamonn and all the lads are very experienced boys and they brought all their experience to us and we continue that for the next game.”

He said it was brilliant too seeing all the Sligo fans out in force.

“The support was unbelievable today and we just hope they will be there for the next game,” he added.