League honours go east & west as Ballymote and St Patrick’s win as first of Sligo’s six divisions settled

The first two of Sligo’s six divisions of adult league football were settled last weekend with the finals in each of the Furey’s Coaches Division 4B and 4C competitions,

The Division 4C encounter in the Ballinalack Community Park was a clash of east county rivals – Ballymote and Shamrock Gaels. Both sides featured a mix of youth and experience as is typical in the junior ranks.

The exchanges were tight throughout with a 10th minute Shamrock Gaels goal cancelling out three early Ballymote points.

It was tit for tat for most of the first half before the eventual winners pulled away to take a 3 point lead -0 1-8 to 1-5 into the half time break.

Ballymote continued to lead in the early stage of the second half and had extended the lead to four - 1-10 to 1-6 - seven minutes in when a sequence of six unanswered points seemed to put the Riverstown side in the driving seat, two points up with ten minutes to go.

Ballymote however finished the stronger with five unanswered points over the closing period to take a three-point victory – 1-15 to 1-12

The Division 4B final at Collooney was an even tighter affair where the 2021 Division 3C winners St Patricks delivered a second successive league success when they defeated Tubbercurry who were also the beaten finalists in this competition in 2021

It was a hard-fought victory for the west county side who played most of the game with only 14 men after full back James Kearins received two yellow cards in the first half. They led most of the way but Tubbercurry pushed it to the last and will rue two missed goal chances in the final stages, any one of which could have given them the victory.

In the end, the honours went west by the narrowest of margins 1-11 to 0-13