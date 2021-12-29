Johnson departs Tourlestrane for Corofin

SLIGO native Kevin Johnson will be overseeing Corofin for the 2022 season as he leaves Tourlestrane for the Galway club.

Johnson, who led Tourlestrane to their sixth Sligo senior championship title in a row this year, takes over from Kevin O’Brien, it was announced by Corofin on Monday evening.

The former Ballintubber boss came on board as Tourlestrane manager at the beginning of the 2021 campaign, taking over from Eamonn O’Hara and Gerry McGowan.

Tourlestrane defeated Coolera/Strandhill in the county final to win a historic six-in-a-row.

They went on to win their first Provincial game in over a decade when they defeated St Kiernan’s of London in Markievicz Park and were narrowly defeated by Knockmore in the Connacht semi-final.