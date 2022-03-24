Hurlers on the cusp of re-writing history

Sligo senior hurlers are standing on the threshold of history as they lock horns with neighbours Donegal in the NHL Division Two B semi-final this weekend (O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday at 2 pm).

A win would put Padraig Mannion’s young men into the final against Derry-a side they could and should have beaten at the latter’s venue a few weeks ago, and into a first ever appearance in a decider at this level.

It has been a remarkable journey for this team, who have ten players U-20, in a period of five years.

And it is not so very long ago when Sligo were backboned by men with syrupy brogues from the south and west of the land, but that has changed utterly for the best.

True they have three fine Galway hurlers in Patrick Foley, Mark Hannify and Conor Hannify-but all three have Sligo connections and are a key part of their fellow county man Padraig Mannion’s plans.

The most courteous Mannion was not speaking to the press this week in solidarity with the players who have been staying silent in the on-going impasse between the GPA and Croke Park over expenses.

But Sligo have the talent and tenacity to do their talking on the pitch.

The last time these sides met, Sligo were reduced to 14 men and trailed by 1-17 to 2-8 20 minutes from time and things looked really bleak.

But the young guns opened the shoulders and tore back into the match with gusto and were very unlucky not come away with two points.

However, they also hit 12 wides, something they will have been working on.

Finian Cawley is an inspirational captain and Rory and Joe McHugh are exceptional stickmen while Gerard, and Tony O’Kelly Lynch are also stand out performers.

The good news for Sligo is that the gifted Niall Feehily is back in action while Andy Kilcullen hit an impressive 1-7 as they drew but should have beaten Wicklow in Aughrim.

Sligo are supremely fit and focused and this group of players have unrivalled dedication and many of them are around the same age, which is a big bonus.

They would have an edge in fitness on an older Donegal team who have two 35-year-olds in Danny Cullen and Declan Coulter while team captain Ronan McDermott is 32.

In Joe McHugh, Sligo have a young man with an exceptional first touch, but we have yet to see the best of him, and the Easkey man is a real potential match winner.

Kevin Gilmartin is also a forward who knows where the posts are.

But the towering Gerard O’Kelly Lynch remains Sligo’s greatest single scoring threat from placed balls and play and even though he was take off at half-time in the Wicklow match, Sligo did not flinch and it took a last minute goal for Wicklow to scramble a share of the spoils.

So, there is loads of scoring potential in Sligo and it is great pity that the multi gifted Keith Raymond has retired prematurely as he would be an ideal figure on the edge of the square for the county he served so long and so well.

Opponents Donegal will probably start favourites as they disposed of Mayo at the weekend in Ballina.

But they look like the will be missing their talismanic Limerick native Ritchie Ryan who has a serious hand injury.

Ex Armagh start Declan Coulter limped off with a back injury in Ballina, but he and Danny Cullen should be fit to start,

However, they still have a concern about the athletic Jack O’Loughlin who has been out for the past three weeks.

There is no doubt that this young Sligo side’s chances will be increased immeasurably if Ryan and O’Loughlin are absent, but Donegal have a big bench and can also call on cultured Dublin native Daire O’Maoileidigh who is a real ash artist.

Their team captain Ronan McDermott is a true leader and very good at winning possession so Sligo might need to keep an extra eye on the bustling Burt man.

But the man who could Sligo the most damage is Donegal’s ex Tipperary Intermediate star, the powerful stocky Davin Flynn who has been the stand- out star in this division.

However, he will miss the power and presence of Ryan on the edge of the square.

So, if they are to have any hope of success, Sligo must contain McDermott and Flynn especially.

If they do that, Padraig Mannion’s young men have a great chance of yet another historic victory in these happy days for those who hold a hurl in Sligo.