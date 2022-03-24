Sligo

Hurlers on the cusp of re-writing history

Sligo’s senior hurling team take on Donegal in the NHL Division Two B semi-final this weekend.

Finnian Cawley scores Sligo's third goal against Wicklow. Pic: Joe Byrne. Expand

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

Sligo senior hurlers are standing on the threshold of history as they lock horns with neighbours Donegal in the NHL Division Two B semi-final this weekend (O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday at 2 pm).

A win would put Padraig Mannion’s young men into the final against Derry-a side they could and should have beaten at the latter’s venue a few weeks ago, and into a first ever appearance in a decider at this level.

