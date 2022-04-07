Hurlers know London at home will be a big, phyiscal battle

Sligo are preparing for a real physical battle as they take on London away in McGovern Park, on Saturday.

For, 14 yellow cards were brandished the last time these sides met including a few reds as well in a full-blooded encounter.

London finished with 12 players and Sligo with 14 as the young Yeats County lads edged home.

But Sligo hurling board chairman Sean Reynolds said this was going to be quite a tough test for Padraig Mannion’s young charges.

“London can change quite a bit and London at home are going to be a very different and difficult opposition.

“They can put out a number of different formations and were able to set up differently in the League.

“But we are giving them the respect they deserve, and we are taking the game very seriously.

“They are at home, and we are bringing our full squad to the game.”

Sadly, Sligo talisman Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch pulled up while training in Athlone on Tuesday March 29th with a hamstring problem.

“He needs eight to ten days of rest and that is all he will be doing between now and Saturday.

“Gerard came on against Derry and they still had two men on him.

“Last year he deservedly made the PWC Team of the Week and he is a prolific scorer.

“Andy Kilcullen has taken over the free-taking duties and he is as tough as nails”.

Sligo overcame London on a real battle.

“There was 14 yellow cards and London finished with 12 and Sligo had 14 after Niall Kilcullen was sent off as well.

“Niall was out for the next game.

“London at home, will have a full deck to pick from and they are a very physical team and are not afraid to mix it up.

“We would be looking to get in and get out with a result and with no injuries as we have a very congested Christy Ring competition.”

Reynolds said it was disappointing that the U-20s had to withdraw from competition but it was a situation where there was no choice due to reduced numbers and the numbers who were involved in the Senior set up.

Meanwhile Reynolds said it was an exceptional season for the Yeats County and a vindication of all the hard work that has gone into the game in the county in recent times.

“It has been a very good season for the hurlers, and we have built on the work of the past few years and we have consolidated our position in Division 2B after winning Division 3B and 3A.

“We achieved all our targets this year and we have exceeded our goals in getting to the League final as our main focus was to stay in this division”.

Sligo’s finest display was in overtaking an eight points deficit to a vastly experienced Donegal side in the NHL semi-final a few weeks ago to set up a final date with Derry.

“When the pitches got harder it suited our lads and we knew that we were going to be very close.

“That win over Donegal gave us a great psychological boost as we were disappointed with the game against them in Markievicz Park previously.

“We came back from eight points down, but there is a spirit of never-say-die in the team and they don’t know when they are beaten”.

He added: “Our fitness is crucial and at the end of last year we sat down with the management team and the leadership group from within the hurling squad and we asked them what was needed to take us to the next level.

“They said we needed a comprehensive strength and conditioning programme because we were lacking in physicality.

“We found last year that other counties had three or four years of strength and conditioning done and you could see it.

“We brought in Lee Sherlock as the strength and conditioning coach and David McHugh, a sports psychologist and they have made a big difference”.

But Sligo met a real physical juggernaut in Derry in Ederney, Co Fermanagh last weekend.

“It was very hard to compete with Derry and they have the experience of playing in that League which stood to them, and their physicality was very evident.

“And they have loads of big men and they are still well ahead of us in terms of physicality, but we are hoping to catch up.

“We had a number of turnovers, and we were very sluggish at the start of the second half as Derry hit a number of quick points and got away on us”.

Sligo did hit back with a great Joe McHugh goal and had a late penalty to make it a three- point game but the injured Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch’s shot screamed over the bar.

“The guys were disappointed after the Derry game.

“The preparations had gone pretty well and quite a few of the lads would have known Red Óg Murphy and that was so sad and was in the back of everybody’s mind.

“We knew that to beat Derry, everything needed to go right for us and we needed the rub of the green but that did not go our way, a few bounces of the ball just eluded us, and we would have needed all of that to win,” he added.