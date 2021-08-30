Harps comfortable winners over Ballymote

Eastern Harps got their Junior B championship off to a winning start against neighbours Ballymote on in glorious sunshine on Friday evening.

With the caves of Keash in the background, Harps got shot out of the traps scoring three points in as many minutes, two from David Sheppard and a 45 from Dylan Walsh.

These two players proved to be a thorn in the side of Ballymote throughout as Sheppard racked up six points from play, and Walsh finished with 1:06.

Harps dominance came form their ability to control the middle third, which prevented Ballymote from getting any ball into their full-forward line.

Ballymote’s only score in the first quarter came from Jim Sweeney, who looked lively throughout the game.

Ballymote had Liam Og Gormley acting as a sweeper in the first half, which invited a little more pressure and they were dealt a real suckerpunch just before halftime when goalkeeper Oisin Moffatt caught a high ball superbly but was cleverly dispossessed by Walsh, which led to Stephen Craig being bundled over for a penalty which Walsh calmly finished.

This left Harps going in at halftime ahead on a scoreline of 1:12 to 0:02, with Ballymote’s other score in the first half coming from Derek Tighe.

Ballymote started the second half the brighter, mainly down to Liam Og Gormley throwing off the shackles and going at the Harps defence.

Combined with some excellent attacking play from wing back Ciaran Anderson they held their own with the third quarter finishing five points apiece.

The Harps bench proved the difference after the water break, however with Michael Lennon getting two points from play and Gavin Gardiner cutting in from the wing and slotting home a goal which brought his tally to 1:01.

Man of the match David Sheppard also added 2 more points from play in the second half to leave Harps running out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 3:21 to 0:08.

Ballymote:

Oisin Moffit, Mikey Finn, Aidan Caffrey, Connor McGettrick, Ciaran Anderson, Gary Conlon, Gabriel Rafferty, James O’Brien, Kieran Tighe, Jim Sweeney (0:03 (0:02 Frees)), Derek Tighe(0:02), Johnny Devanagh, Aaron Laing(0:01), Aaron Healy, Liam Og Gormley (0:01)

Subs Conor Hannon (0:01), Shane Rafferty, Johnaton Crossley, Sonny Muldoon

Eastern Harps:

Errol Flynn, Darragh Madden, Cathal Coyle, Diarmuid Higgins, Cian Higgins (0:01), Finn Bruen, Ross Donovan, Thomas Cryan (0:01), Colin McGill (1:00), David Sheppard(0:06), Dylan Walsh(1:06 (1:04 Frees), Stephen Craig, Brian Forkin, James O’Hara (0:02), Robin Richardson (0:01). Subs: Paddy Pilkington (0:01), Michael Lennon (0:02), Gavin Gardiner (1:01)