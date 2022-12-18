Gutsy Easkey into All-Ireland Junior club final

Easkey 3-15 Kilburn Gaels 4-6

EASKEY’S hurlers have made history yet again by reaching the All-Ireland Junior club final after a gritty victory over Kilburn Gaels of London this afternoon in Darver, Co Louth.

The London outfit were in control in the opening half however the youthful west Sligo side showed steely determination in the second period with outstanding performances from the likes of Andy Kilcullen, Joe and Rory McHugh, Mikey Gordon and Fionn Connolly to name a few as they emerged victorious on a 3-15 to 4-6 scoreline.

Croke Park is becoming familiar territory to the Sea Blues, back in 2019 the club’s footballers also reached the All-Ireland Junior final and now four years later it’s the turn of the hurlers to compete in the decider.

They will be playing Ballygiblin from Cork who defeated Wexford’s Horsewood on a 1-12 to 0-8 scoreline. Under the guidance of Michael Gordon, this young team won the club’s first Provincial title with victory over Ballygar and now are one step away from an All-Ireland title.