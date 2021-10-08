Friday night lights for Junior B semi-finals

Tubbercurry and Curry will play their Junior B semi-final at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan to avail of floodlights. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Junior B semi-finals will be a unique occasion for Sligo football with its first version of ‘Friday night lights’ – with both games taking place under floodlights, but with a slight twist that one of the games is actually taking place outside county lines.

Eastern Harps v Coolera/Strandhill

In the first semi final, Eastern Harps who have gone unbeaten through the groups stages of the competition will meet Coolera/Strandhill in Tourlestrane. The Keash side has been on strong form all season had a good win over Owenmore Gaels in the Quarter final with Ross Donovan showing that he has lost none of his guile and David Sheppard delivering the scores

After a tight group stages of the competition from which they emerged on scoring difference Coolera/Strandhill’s path to the last four continued in a similar vein before they eventually came out on top by a single point in a titanic struggle against north Sligo rivals Drumcliffe Rosses Point.

The Harps will start as favourites given their consistent form all year though league and championship but Coolera/Standhill will undoubtedly have gained from the experience of a number of tight battles and will push the outcome to the end.

Tubbercurry v Curry

The second semi-final, also on Friday night, has the distinction of being the first Sligo championship football match ever to be played outside the county as south Sligo rivals Tubbercurry and Curry take the short trip south to the Connacht Centre of Excellence at Bekan near Ballyhaunis to avail of the floodlights there.

Tubbercurry, were comfortable winners over Calry St. Josephs in their quarter final bout having emerged from one of the tightest groups of this year’s championship where their qualification was down to a last day head to head victory over St Johns, with whom they were tied on points and who had been their conquerors in the Div 4B final just a week earlier.

Their rivals Curry produced the comeback of the Quarter-finals just last weekend with a seven point last quarter turnaround to get the better of last year’s beaten finalist in this competition, St Farnan’s. That recovery came after a triple substitution including the long serving Kevin Giblin and Curry will be looking to the strength and the scoring prowess of last week’s hero Liam Reilly to prevail again this weekend.

Although Tubbercurry seem to be coming into form at precisely the right time, Curry has been putting up some big scores and will start as slight favourites to make the final.