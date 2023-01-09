Five-in-a-row Sligo Senior champions St Nathy’s celebrating club’s 30th year with special guest Cork’s Bríd Stack

St Nathys Ladies are celebrating their 30th year as a club in the Radisson Hotel Sligo, on Saturday 14th January at 6:30pm. Cork LGFA star Bríd Stack is the guest of honour and Angelina Nugent is the MC for the night. Sligo LGFA Chairperson Raymond Carden will also be there.

2022 saw St Nathy’s win their fifth Sligo Senior championship in a row and it was a special occasion for the McDonagh household as manager Eoin followed in the footsteps of his father Liam who also guided the club to five-in-a-row back in the late nighties.