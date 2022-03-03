First win of league campaign as classy Sligo defeat London

SLIGO hurlers got their first win in their Allianz League Division 2 campaign with a strong performance over visitors London in Bekan on Sunday.

This was an impressive display from Padraig Mannion’s side against a good London outfit, who finished the match with 12 men after some late bookings.

As the game was entering the late stages, Sligo looked to be cruising Thomas Cawley putting them comfortably ahead with a fine goal as they led by 1-20 to 0-15 but with 65 minutes on the clock, the visitors came back into it, Richard Lombard finding the net as it was back to a five point affair.

However, the Yeats men hit 4 more unanswered points, the excellent Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (2), Finnian Cawley and substitute Eoghan Rua McGowan all converting for Padraig Mannion’s side.

Sligo, who moved up a division this season, started their league narrowly losing away to Derry with a defeat to Donegal in Markievicz Park as they now have momentum going into this Sunday’s game with Mayo in Ballina following their first win.

O’Kelly-Lynch with 2 frees brought Sligo back level after London got off the mark with midfield pairing Donal Hannon and Jack Goulding pointing, Ronan Crowley then hitting 3 on the bounce for the visitors as they went five in front. Crowley however was shortly red carded for an off-the-ball incident with Michael Munnelly. Tony O’Kelly-Lynch got a superb score for Sligo, followed by another from play by captain Finnian Cawley. The hardworking Joe McHugh then added another, Andy Kilcullen and Cawley involved in the build up. Cawley and Brendan McCarry traded points with O’Kelly-Lynch getting his fourth free, Sligo behind by two.

Sligo were taking advantage of the extra man and points from Thomas Cawley and another O’Kelly-Lynch free saw them behind by 0-12 to 0-10 at the break.

Fine scores from Tony O’Kelly-Lynch and his brother Gerard saw it level on 41 minutes at 0-13 apiece and then Sligo took the lead through Kilcullen a minute later with a brilliant effort and from here they never looked back.

London levelled with McCarry but Thomas Cawley quickly responded and Fionn Moylan added another after a brilliant pass from Mark Hannify on 45 minutes. Joe McHugh did well to win a free, O’Kelly-Lynch’s effort coming off the upright and Thomas Cawley was alert to pounce and find the net, Sligo in front by 1-16 to 0-14.

Referee Brian Keon then dispatched London’s McCarry and Niall Kilcullen for Sligo on 53 minutes with Rory McHugh and Thomas Cawley extended the Sligo lead.

Mannion’s men were playing some brilliant hurling and went into a 1-20 to 0-15 advantage, however London clawed back with Lombard finding the net bringing it back to a five point encounter, but Sligo were not going to fluster.

Further points arrived through captain Cawley and a point from play from substitute Eoghan Rua McGowan sandwiched in between a free from O’Kell-Lynch and a ‘65, Kilcullen seeing a late goal chance saved, with London’s Mark Lawless also being dispatched for his second yellow.

SLIGO: J Gordon, N Kilcullen, M Hannify, K O’Kennedy, G Connolly, R McHugh (0-1), F Connolly, F Cawley (C) (0-2), T O’Kelly-Lynch (0-2), M Munnelly, G O’Kelly-Lynch (0-10, 9f 1’65), F Moylan (0-1), J McHugh (0-1), A Kilcullen (0-1), T Cawley (1-5). Substitutes used; K Prior for T O’Kelly-Lynch (47), E Comerford for M Munnelly (53), L O’Kelly-Lynch for F Moylan (60), E Rua McGowan (0-1) for K O’Kennedy (62), R Brennan for J McHugh (65).

LONDON: S Bardon, B McCarthy, P Muldoon, J McCarthy, D Bruen, L Hanley, F Collins, D Hannon (0-2, 1f), J Goulding (0-4), M Flannery, M Dwyer, R Lombard (1-0), F O’Keeffe, B McCarry (0-2, 1f), R Crowley (0-5, 3f 1’65).

Substitutes used; P McNaughton for L Hanley (b/s 33), C Lordan for F O’Keeffe (46), M Lawless for D Bruen (46), I Dwyer for M Dwyer (53), W Brazil for M Flannery (65).

REFEREE: B Keon (Galway).