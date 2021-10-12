First 2021 men’s football championship title on the line

The first of Sligo’s adult county football finals for 2021 is scheduled to take place on Sunday next when Curry will face Eastern Harps for the Connacht Gold Junior B championship. The game is expected to take place in Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry at 4pm.

Although progress through the Junior B competition can be very difficult to predict from year to year, and even within one year, as the wider fortunes of the clubs in other grades varies, the two finalists have been in good form from the early days of the competition and have put on some impressive performances in both the group stages and in the knockout quarter and semi-finals.

After a mixed bag of results in the league Curry have been in high scoring form throughout the championship. Wins over St. Patrick’s, Owenmore Gaels and Shamrock Gaels saw through the group stages with a 100% record.

They then produced the comeback of the quarterfinals with a seven-point last quarter turnaround to get the better of last year’s beaten finalists in St Farnan’s. That recovery came after a triple substitution including the long serving Kevin Giblin and a string of scores from Liam Reilly.

They then defeated neighbours Tubbercurry in last week’s semi-final which had the novelty of being played outside the county at the Connacht Centre of Excellence at Bekan.

The South Sligo flag carriers will face into Sunday’s game with a mix of youth and experience at their disposal. In addition to ex county player Giblin, they will look for direction from full back Stephen Marren and wing forward Keith Davey all veterans of Curry’s senior championship wins through the 2000s.

Their efforts will be complemented by the energy of emerging talents like Kieran Jennings and Bertie Gallagher and by the forward line axis of Reilly and Danny O’Hara, who were both part of the St Attracta’s College 2013 All Ireland winning campaign.

Eastern Harps too went unbeaten through the groups stages of the championship having earlier in the year contested the Division 4 League final. They then defeated Owenmore Gaels in the Quarter final with Ross Donovan showing that he has lost none of his guile and David Sheppard delivering the scores.

In the semi-final last weekend, against Coolera/Strandhill, the Keash men withstood a strong Karol O’Neill inspired third quarter push for Coolera before pulling away with six unanswered final quarter points to win by seven

Like their opponents, Harps too have that classic junior team mix of age and energy. Midfielder Thomas Cryan, wing forward Michael Lennon and Donovan provide the wisdom and can call on the youth of defenders Diarmuid Higgins and Finn Bruen to up the pace. With James Kiernan finding good form after an extended absence with an arm injury the Harps forward line led by Sheppard will be confident of working the scoreboard.

This will be a close game between the two best teams in the grade this year. The Harps edged it by a handful of points in a high scoring league encounter back in July and with both sides boasting strength in attack it is reasonable to expect both a high scoring and a close encounter again this weekend.