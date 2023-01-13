Easkey’s star man Andy Kilcullen hopes Croke Park experience can help West Sligo men in All Ireland final

Although he is playing in an All-Ireland Club Junior final this Saturday in Croke Park, Easkey's star forward and All-Star Andy Kilcullen was not thinking too much about the game on Monday evening when he took a phone-call from The Sligo Champion. Instead, the 22 year old was busy cooking a birthday meal for his Mum and Easkey PRO, Christine.

"Ah, it's nothing too special now, something I'd have myself, steak and potato, it's the thought that counts, nothing too fancy!," he joked.

Kilcullen and Easkey are hoping for their maiden All-Ireland title on Saturday evening when they face Cork's Ballygiblin (throw-in 5pm).

Michael Gordon's Easkey are back in Croke Park after the club's footballers contested the All-Ireland Club Junior final in 2019 and now the Sea Blues' hurlers are the first club from the county contesting for All-Ireland honours.

With a huge proportion of dual players, the West Sligo side are certainly proving their worth both on the Provincial and national stage.

The trojan work being done behind the scenes and the enormous amount of underage accolades being won are showing with the Senior team, who put in a dogged and gritty performance to defeat Ballygar in the Connacht decider and then another gutsy showing against Kilburn Gaels in the All-Ireland semi-final to book their place in Saturday's decider.

The flags are flying in the seaside village and Kilcullen who was also part of that 2019 team, says there is a brilliant atmosphere around the parish.

"The excitement is unreal, there is a huge buzz about the place, it's unreal again having been there with the footballers too, we can't wait.

"In 2019, it was my first year with the Senior footballers and I suppose it was daunting playing in Croke Park but it will help now having had that match for the first time there and the experience of playing in Croke Park.

"I think there was about nine or ten of us on this team that were part of that team, my brother Niall too, and all the other lads, including Mikey, Éanna, Joe and Rory and Bernard, so I suppose that was the first time we were playing in Croke Park and we got over that hurdle.

“On that day, I think maybe the nerves got to us a bit, we were young, we're still young but we have a lot of experience built up," he added.

"I had only turned 18 that time and it was my first year on the team and also my first year on the Sligo hurling team who were playing in Croke Park in the Nicky Rackard final so it was a good few months! I played 50 minutes of the Easkey game so it was a big experience for me," he said.

Not many players can say they featured predominantly for both club and county in Croke Park having only turned 18 but Kilcullen, who works on his family's dairy farm, seems unfazed by what he and this Easkey club has achieved.

The club only fielded a Senior hurling team in 2018 for the first time in 35 years and now they're in an All-Ireland Final. "It's been unreal," Kilcullen added.

"Everyone in Easkey and the whole parish, it's all about the hurling and football, it's such a special, special club and hopefully now we go and win it for everyone."

Despite being a small club, their success at underage and now Senior grade is testament to the work being done behind the scenes over the years.

"Gaelic is what everyone thinks of, we are a small club and sometimes in small clubs it's hard to get the numbers out but we have had great success thankfully at underage and hopefully by us getting to Croke Park, it will encourage more players to as well. Bigger clubs don't have to worry about that."

With Easkey only fielding a Senior team since 2018 after a long hiatus, it's been a rollercoaster of a journey. "It's not been a bad few years!," he laughs.

"It has been really good and most of us started then 5 years ago in the Senior panel, we got to the semi-final the first year and then we lost the final the second year and since then we've won three in a row.

"So we're getting the experience. We are a very young team, but we knew having had the underage success we could hopefully progress that to Senior level.

"It all started with Michael, Tom, Padraig, Enda and all the ladies in the club. We had no club before that for a long time. We were brought to games in Kilkenny, Cork and it all started there, the belief.

"We've won two All-Ireland Féiles, U14 and U16 Connacht titles and that success is being seen now at Senior. Thank God we're able to bring that into Senior, because just because you're doing well at underage, it doesn't always mean that will happen," he modestly added.

"Michael and everyone have been unreal, they brought us up from underage and we hope to top it off now with a win, it's not just the management, it's the ladies bringing us food after all our training.

"Brian Healy came in as coach from Galway this year and he has been absolutely brilliant he works really well together with Michael."

Andy might be clocking up the scores from the forward line for Easkey but his younger brother Niall is a part of the resolute Easkey defence. There's another sibling too chasing in their tracks, nine year old Peter.

Andy said: "Peter is only nine but he's helping out for sure. He's strong enough and hardened but hasn't really the height just yet to make the team, give him time though! Our sister, Hannah is 19, and she's into Gaelic too, so it's a big part of our family."

Not only is it a small parish, but there are six or more sets of brothers featuring in the Easkey team of hurlers. Kilcullen said: "There are so many brothers involved with the team, we are a band of brothers.

"There's ourselves, Niall and myself, Rory and Joe McHugh, the Moylans, the Cawleys, the Gordons, the Molloys. There's so many brothers and that adds to the occasion. It's so special lining out in Croke Park beside your brothers and best friends, it makes it so special," he added.

Kilcullen was also highly appreciative of the support from the Sea Blues supporters. "The people of Easkey are so special, as a community it is so unreal. The support we have and from the whole county, it means so much to us and the support as well to the GoFundMe page has been brilliant.

"Hopefully now, we can go and pay them back for everything they have given us. There are two buses going to the game from the Castle Inn and we have massive support, I know of people going from Mayo, Dublin and all over, it's great.

"I've been getting loads of messages and I can't wait. But we have to think of it as just another game and do everything the same way we would approach any game."

Kilcullen was named on the Christy Ring team of the Year for 2022 and again he is modest on the accolade. "It has been a good year and it's nice to win an individual award, but nothing beats winning it with your team. Our main focus was on winning Connacht and winning an All-Ireland would top it off.

"We're writing history, being the first Sligo team to get there, it's a huge achievement having been there with the footballers too in 2019. I think the two sports definitely complement one another and from playing both we can see how our running game from the football impacts us and we are way ahead than if we didn't have it."

This Easkey team, although young have the experience and the accolades to show they mean business on Saturday. "The age range is from about 19 to 26, Thomas Rolston at 44 is the exception, we are a young team but as I said, we're a band of brothers," Kilcullen added.

Saturday they are ready to go to battle with Ballygiblin, throw-in in Croke Park in 5pm.