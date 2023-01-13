Sligo

Easkey’s star man Andy Kilcullen hopes Croke Park experience can help West Sligo men in All Ireland final

Easkey's Andy Kilcullen. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Easkey's Andy Kilcullen. Pic: Carl Brennan.

sligochampion

Emma Gallagher

Although he is playing in an All-Ireland Club Junior final this Saturday in Croke Park, Easkey's star forward and All-Star Andy Kilcullen was not thinking too much about the game on Monday evening when he took a phone-call from The Sligo Champion. Instead, the 22 year old was busy cooking a birthday meal for his Mum and Easkey PRO, Christine.

"Ah, it's nothing too special now, something I'd have myself, steak and potato, it's the thought that counts, nothing too fancy!," he joked.

