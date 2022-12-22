Easkey’s All Ireland hurling final arrangements are confirmed

Easkey’s All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship final will take place in Croke Park on January 14th at 5pm, the GAA has confirmed.

The game will be televised live on TG4 for those who cannot make it.

Easkey, who won their semi-final last weekend against London’s Kilburn Gaels, will take on Ballygiblin of Cork.

The hurlers are the second Easkey side in three years to feature in an All Ireland junior final after the footballers did just that in 2019.

The West Sligo side have had massive support on their All Ireland journey, and they will undoubtedly see a big crowd travelling to the capital in the new year to cheer them on.