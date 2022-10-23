Easkey win their third Sligo Senior hurling championship in a row with victory over Naomh Eoin

Easkey celebrate winning their third Sligo Senior hurling championship in a row this afternoon in Markievicz Park. Pic Carl Brennan.

West Sligo’s Easkey have made it three Senior championships in a row after a commanding display over 2019 champions and familiar finalists Naomh Eoin this afternoon in Markievicz Park.

Michael Gordon’s side never looked in doubt in this encounter and they led the whole way through the hour. Andy Kilcullen, who was presented with his hurling All-Star on Friday in Croke Park, was sensational for the Sea Blues scoring 2-6 and he was joined by excellent performances all round from Easkey. Thomas Cawley finished with 1-5 while player of the match Dónal Hanley was outstanding in this well-rounded team victory.

Comfortably leading by 2-10 to 0-4 at the interval, John Doyle’s men had an uphill battle in the second period, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch keeping the scoreboard ticking over finishing with an eight point tally and a late consolation goal from substitute Edwin Mullane.

Kilcullen started as he meant to go on with two early frees, the first from a placed ball as his side had an early goal chance go wide. Fine scores from Rory McHugh and Hanley saw Easkey increase their lead, O’Kelly-Lynch slotting over Naomh Eoin’s opening two scores.

Rory McHugh sent a fantastic ball into his brother Joe who found the lively Cawley who pointed on 16 minutes, Easkey in front by five. Finnian Cawley sent over a sensational score moments later as their opponents were finding it difficult to break through their steely defence.

Down the other end, Paul Kilcoyne was advancing but a huge block stopped the chance as the game’s opening goal then arrived on 23 minutes.

Hanley and Joe McHugh linking up and a mistake by the Naomh Eoin full-back as Kilcullen pounced for possession and hit the back of the net, Easkey in front by 1-7 to 0-2. Thomas Cawley followed up with a superb point as it was Easkey again who found the net again in quick succession, the excellent Cawley on target with a fine finish.

A Rory McHugh goal chance was well saved by Kevan Brennan in the Naomh Eoin net. Kilcullen sent over a jawdropping score from the sideline followed by another from Cawley, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch and his brother Tony adding two more for Naomh Eoin who were behind by 2-10 to 0-4 at the break.

O’Kelly-Lynch and Kilcullen traded frees after the resumption before Joe McHugh bounding down saw his chance just go wide. Kilcullen and Cawley further extended the Easkey lead, Darragh Cawley getting on the scoresheet for Naomh Eoin.

Another fine score from the hardworking Hanley, his second, saw 13 points between them midway through the half, O’Kelly-Lynch and Kilcullen trading scores before Easkey’s third goal arrived.

The initial shot from Rory McHugh was punced on by Kilcullen who finished to the net on 48 minutes, Easkey in frony by 3-15 to 0-8.

Another Cawley goal chance was well saved by Brennan as Easkey looked home and dry. Substitute Mullane getting a late goal for Naomh Eoin as Easkey lift their third title in a row and now look to Connacht.

EASKEY; Jimmy Gordon, Bernard Feeney (C), Gavin Connolly, Daniel Rolston, Fionn Connolly, Eoghan Rua McGowan, Dónall Hanley (0-2), Finnian Cawley (0-1), Niall Kilcullen, Mikey Gordon (0-1), Rory McHugh (0-2), James Weir, Thomas Cawley (1-5), Andy Kilcullen (2-6 3f), Joe McHugh.

Substitutes used; Ronan Molloy for Rolston, Shane Molloy for Feeney, Fionn Moylan for Joe McHugh, Hayden Gilroy for Fionn Connolly, Harry O’Donnell for Thomas Cawley.

NAOMH EOIN; Kevan Brennan, Donal Fidgeon, Cathal Jordan, Donal Keaveny, Arthur Wall, Niall Feehily, Fergal O’Kelly-Lynch, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (0-1), Darragh Cawley (0-1), Paul Kilcoyne, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch(0-8 7f), Paul O’Brien, Liam O’Kelly-Lynch, Ryan Feehily, Joe Carroll.

Substitutes used; Michael Munnelly for O’Brien, Ethan Scully for Carroll, Mullane (1-0) for Scull inj, Thomas Davis for Cawley.

REFEREE; Gus Champman.