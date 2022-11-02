Easkey wary of Leitrim opponents ahead of Connacht Junior Hurling Championship

There are not too many managers who can lead their team from in and around 800 kilometres away in UK.

But then Easkey boss Michael Gordon is not a man to let any distance interfere with his dedication to Easkey hurlers, who have just won a memorable three-in-a-row county titles after beating Naomh Eoin in the Sligo decider.

They face St Mary’s of Carrick-On-Shannon in the Connacht JHC in Markievicz Park on Saturday at 1.30pm.

When asked how he manages the distance factor, Gordon, who has two sons on the team said:

“Nowadays, the way we live our lives has changed and the perception of management has changed a lot.

“A good manager today, his main role is to get everything organized properly, to have the proper facilities and coaches and everything else that goes with whole gig.

“Years ago, if you were the manager, you were a bit of everything, including the coach and you were probably the coach driver as well.

“You had a lot of sub-titles.

“But today, the manager’s job is a lot less hands on and more to do with having a good backroom team and we have a serious back- room team and an amazing committee.

“There is nothing that committee would not do for us and there are lot of women involved.

“Sometimes the men can rub off each other but the women, by nature are more charismatic and they are very practical”.

And he does not feel the need to have Zoom meetings, as he comes home to Easkey most weekends.

“We converse a lot with the group through text messages and we have an excellent coach who takes care of the day- to- day issues and he is Brian Healy from Ballygar in Galway.

“Brian is a very capable person, and we chat a lot to lay out plans for the week.

“And we have a great chairman Michael Conway who does great work for both codes.

“And anything we ask he does it for us”.

Gordon has an extra special interest as his two sons Jimmy and Mikey are stalwarts of a team that he has largely taken since they were U-14.

“As Andy Kilcullen said last week, the oldest player on the team is our team captain Bernard Feeney at 26 and our youngest player on the team is Thomas Cawley who is around 21.

“That means to me that they are genuinely a team of brothers as they whole lot of them came up together from underage.

“They are a very close- knit bunch of lads and I would feel very close to them as I was with them all the way through and with their parents”.

When asked if he was surprised about the margin of victory over Naomh Eoin in the county final-he said that Easkey only focus on themselves.

“We never once mentioned Naomh Eoin, for whom I have the greatest of respect for what they have done for Sligo hurling over the years”.

“But we just concentrated on getting our own game right

“We feel that if we play to our potential, that we are a serious outfit and could be a match for anyone”.

He added:

“That is because our own standard has gone up another notch from last year and it was our third in a row titles.

“And it is also because that we had 15 lads on the very successful Sligo senior hurling panel this year, playing Division 2 B hurling.

“And on the day of the NHL Division Two final against Derry above in Fermanagh, there were ten of our lads who played that day against a very good Derry team, and we ran them all the way”.

Gordon knows very little about Saturday’s opponents, St Mary’s of Carrick-On-Shannon.

“All I do know is that any team that comes out of Leitrim, at any level will make you fight all the way”.

Gordon is picking from a healthy panel of 27 as he prepares for Saturday’s big test.

Last year, Gordon’s charges went all the way to the Connacht JHC final only to be narrowly beaten by Salthill/Knocknacarra.

“We lost by a few points in the end and what happened last year-for the first 20 minutes we were nervous and then we won the second half but there was too much of a gap at half-time to win the match.

He added:

“I feel that we have a hurling team that will be a match for any hurling team that we meet”.