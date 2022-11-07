Easkey reach Connacht Junior Hurling Championship final with comprehensive win over Carrick

As mismatches go, this one was right up there with the very best as an energetic and effervescent Easkey easily swatted aside the feeble challenge of a lethargic Carrick side at Marcievicz Park.

The Leitrim champions looked bigger and heavier, but they were no match for these swift moving ash artists from west Sligo.

Apart from Esaskey’s silken skills and wonderful finishing from the talismanic Andy Kilcullen, the huge difference between the sides was the much greater level of fitness in the Easkey side.

Kilcullen finished with a mammoth tally of 2-14 as the west Sligo men strolled to the easiest of victories.

For a totally outgunned County Leitrim side, veteran Clement Cunniffe hit 0-6 from placed balls .

And centre back Conor Beirne first-time a loose ball to the net in the dying minutes.

But that was the slightest of aberrations in a confident victory march for Sligo’s finest.

The winners deservedly led by 1-13 to 0-3 at the break and continued their relentless march to victory in the second half.

Easkey were on top from the off and easily outpaced and out hurled their ponderous opponents.

By the 10th minute, they had jumped into a 0-7 to 0-e lead thanks to points from the irrepressible Kilcullen, Thomas Cawley and Joe McHugh.

It got even better for Easkey in the 17th minute when a great run from Niall Kilcullen resulted in a fine save from Carrick keeper Lorcan Donnellan.

But the ball broke to the lurking Andy Kilcullen who finished to the net to put Easkey into a 1-7 to 0-0 lead and already, this game was well over.

Cunniffe opened the visitors scoring with a well taken side-line cut but that did little to stem the Easkey tide.

And the points continued to flow from Kilcullen and Thomas and Fionna Cawley as they led by 1-13 to 0-3 at the break.

The second half was a real canter for Michael Gordon’s men, as both sides made a raft of substitutions.

Kilcullen grabbed his second scrambled goal in the 50th minute while Joe McHugh grabbed a third five minute from time.

In between Kilcullen and impressive sub Mikey Gordon continued to hit the target.

Cunniffe converted a few frees for Carrick, but this is a display they will want to forget.

Easkey now meet the winners of the Galway final between Ballygar and their conquerors of last year from Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Connacht Junior final.

That will be the ultimate test of their greatness!

Easkey: Jimmy Gordon; Shane Molloy, Gavin Connolly, Daniel Rolston; Ronan Molloy.Eoghan Rua McGowan, Donal Hanley; Finnian Cawley, Niall Kilcullen; Fionn Moylan, Rory McHugh, James Weor; Thomas Cawley (0-4) Andrew Kilcullen (2-14f) Joe McHiugh (1-2). Subs; Bernard Feeney for Eoghan Rua McGowan, Fionn Connolly (0-1) for Donal Hanley. (h-time), Mikey Gordon (0-2) for Tomas Cawley (40), Ian Cawley for Niall Kilcullen (41), Emmett Brennan for Rory McHugh (48)

Carrick: Lorcan Donnellan; Hughie Glancy, Paul Earley Cian French: Shane Crowe, Conor Beirne (1-0),Cian Mallon; Donal Moreton Clement Cunniffe (0-2)Tom McNabola; Sean O’Riordan, James McNabola, Liam Phelan. Dessie Beirne for Cian Mallon (24), Paddy Keane for Cian French (34), Pierce Kenny for Donal Moreton (42), Fergal Gilmartin for Shane Crowe (45), Ralph McKeon for James McNabola (56)

Referee: Matthew Farrell (Roscommon)