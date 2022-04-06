Donegal U17 manager Barrett offers condolences to Sligo GAA community

Donegal minor manager Luke Barrett offered his condolences to the family, friends and Sligo GAA community after the passing of Red Óg Murphy (21).

After his team’s U17 game with Sligo in Ballybofey, he said: “I don’t think anyone can imagine what the GAA community in Sligo and the club in Curry, the people there and what the family are going through. Fair play for Sligo to come up here and play the game. You could see there was a bit of an eerie atmosphere at times. It puts life into perspective and we said that to the boys afterwards. We’re just lucky that everyday we get to go out on the football pitch we’re blessed. Every time something like this happens in the GAA community we all unite together and it’s nearly personal to everyone. Just on behalf of Donegal we send our condolences to the Sligo GAA community,” he added.