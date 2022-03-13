Dominant Sligo ease past London with 18 points to spare

Sligo's Niall Murphy scored 2-5 this afternoon in their victory over London in Markievicz Park. Pic: Sportsfile.

SLIGO keep their promotion hopes alive with a dominating performance over London this afternoon in Markievicz Park.

Tony McEntee’s men won out by 18 points in the end after a slick display with Niall Murphy netting twice along with Brian Egan as Sligo never looked in doubt, the hosts leading by 9 points at the interval.

Eoin Flanagan from St John’s started for London, with fellow Sligo man James Hynes introduced in the second half, with St Patrick’s Eunan Curran also included in the London substitutes.

Both sides finished with 14 men, Conor Griffin of Sligo and London’s Conal Gallagher leaving the field of play after receiving their second yellow cards in the 40th and 56th minutes respectively.

Sligo have Waterford away and a home game with Leitrim as promotion from the Allianz Football League Division 4 is still within grasp.

In front of a decent crowd in Markievicz Park today, Sligo got off to a flying star, the lively Alan Reilly and Seán Carrabine, outstanding throughout, sending over two early points. London, playing with the breeze had a shot on goal from Ronan Sloan saved well by Aidan Devaney in the Sligo goal.

Then, the game’s opening goal arrived. Reilly finding the excellent Murphy who got his first on 9 minutes and London goalkeeper Noel Maher was picking the ball out of the back of the net again a minute later, Egan this time on target, captain Keelan Cawley with the pass as Sligo led by 2-3 to 0-1.

London midfielder and captain Liam Gavaghan got his first of 3 with a fine effort from a difficult angle, Egan responding down the other end.

Reilly got his first as Chris Farley slotted over a London free, 7 points between the sides.

Carrabine sent over another well worked point, with Patrick O’Connor linking up with the hardworking Darragh Cummins who added another as Sligo were looking impressive.

Fearghal McMahon got a fine score for the visitors set up by Thomas Lenihan as Murphy responded with a brilliant point, the crowd making their voices heard as the Coolera/Strandhill man was unlucky moments later to see his shot come off the post, Lenihan also having a chance go out to the left and wide.

Reily added his second as Sligo led by 2-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

A minute into the second half and Egan won a mark and sent over a brilliant point, followed with a good free from Murphy as the lead stretched to 11.

Hynes, who was just on for London, was fouled by Griffin who was on a yellow, referee Thomas Murphy showing a second yellow and Sligo were reduced to 14.

London’s Matt Moynihan and Conal Gallagher got two points for London who were behind by 9 on 47 minutes.

Reilly and Luke Towey linked up to find Murphy who was lurking near goal, London defending.

Cummins, superb for Sligo got his second, Gavaghan getting London’s eighth point.

A great move saw Murphy adding his third of the afternoon before Carrabine got one of the points of the game after a Reilly pass on 54 minutes.

Egan sought out Mikey Gordon who added another, James Gallagher overturning possession and pointing for the visitors.

The next three scores all came from Murphy, a brilliant point followed by a superb pass from Carrabine which saw him blasting to the back of the net on 68 minutes, shortly followed by his 5th point.

Maher sent over a ‘45 for the visitors before Sligo wrapped up the scoring, the excellent Carrabine with a ‘45 and a point from play, with Towey getting the game’s last point as Sligo ran out 18 point winners.

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney, Mark Walsh, Evan Lyons, Paul McNamara, Nathan Mullen, Darragh Cummins (0-2), Paul Kilcoyne, Seán Carrabine (0-5, ‘45), Conor Griffin, Keelan Cawley (C), Patrick O’Connor, Alan Reilly (0-3), Brian Egan (1-2, m), Mikey Gordon (0-1), Niall Murphy (2-5 1f),

Substitutes used: Luke Towey (0-1) for N Mullen (32 inj), Donal Conlon for B Egan (59), Conan Marren for P O’Connor (60), Ray Connolly for A Reilly (65).

LONDON: Noel Maher (0-1 ‘45), Conor O’Neill, Matt Moynihan (0-1), Nathan McElwaine, Ronan Sloan, Eoin Walsh, Eoin Flanagan, Evan Wynne, Liam Gavaghan (C) (0-3 1f), Conal Gallagher (0-2), Fearghal McMahon (0-1), Matthew Walsh, Chris Farley (0-1 1f), Stephen Dornan, Thomas Lenihan.

Substitutes used; James Hynes for T Lenihan (39), Liam Gallagher for C O’Neill (47), James Gallagher (0-1) for Chris Farley (47), Henry Walsh for F McMahon (53), Cahir Healy for E Wynne (62).

REFEREE: Thomas Murphy (Galway).