Dillon Walsh on his 18th birthday scores winning point as Sligo win back to back U20 Connacht championships

Sligo manager Paul Henry celebrates with the Sligo team after the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile.

Sligo players, from left, James Kiernan, Luke Casserly and Ciaran O'Reilly celebrates after the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile.

Sligo captain Canice Mulligan lifts the cup after the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile.

Eirgrid Connacht GAA U20 Football Championship final

Tuam Stadium

SLIGO are once again the Connacht U20 champions after a sensational game with Galway in a packed Tuam Stadium this evening. Owenmore Gaels’ Dillon Walsh on his 18th birthday showed immense skill to run at the Galway defence in the last moments of the game, his fisted effort bouncing off the crossbar and over the bar as the Yeats men won by a single point. Dramatic scenes thereafter with the huge Sligo support flooding the pitch to congratulate Paul Henry’s side who have retained the title which was one for the first time ever in the county’s history last year.

Sligo had a tough path on the way to this Connacht decider, victories over Roscommon and Mayo, both away, before meeting hosts Galway who defeated Leitrim.

Dónal Ó’Flatharta’s men had the brightest start playing with the breeze and went into a comfortable lead with their impressive Cillian Ó’Curraoin getting the opening score, his first of six, from a free on 3 minutes.

Jake Slattery added another from play with Matthew Thompson stretching their lead to three on 7 minutes.

Sligo got off the mark on ten minutes, Ross Doherty overturning possession and passing to Matt Henry who sent over a lovely point. Doherty then had a goal chance with a fine pass from Dylan Walsh but the keeper fisted the ball out for a ‘45 which went narrowly wide. Ó’Curraoin added his second free as Rossa Sloyan was unlucky to see his shot drop short into the keeper’s hands. Slattery added a huge point for Galway as they led by five points to one on 18 minutes.

Another Galway chance saw Seán Birmingham running through on goal, his chance going to the left and wide. Henry had to leave the field through injury, Joshua Flynn replacing him and moments later Walsh got a superb point for Sligo on 25 minutes. A sideline free for Sligo saw Doherty and Daire O’Boyle linking up with Flynn who added a fine score, back to a two point game. The excellent Luke Marren got his first of seven for Sligo for a foul on Doherty.

Conor Sheridan did well to overturn possession for Sligo and the Sligo movement was impressive, McDaniel finding Ronan Niland who was fouled and Marren tapped over, the game level on 30 minutes. Sam O’Neill was working hard for Galway and passed to Birmingham who won and scored the resulting mark on 31 minutes, shortly after Ó’Curraoin added a free. Down the other end, the hardworking Ross Chambers did well to win a free which Marren duly slotted over, Sligo behind by one at the interval, 0-7 to 0-6.

After the resumption, Birmingham was fouled and Ó’Curraoin did the honours before O’Neill found Slattery for a hugely impressive point on 33 minutes, Galway leading by three.

Good work from Sloyan, the influential O’Boyle and Doherty fed the impressive Flynn who added his second much to the delight of the huge Sligo support.

Dylan McLoughlin did well to thwart a Galway attack, Sloyan then finding O’Boyle who was fouled and Marren pointing the free on 40 minutes. Walsh went on a blistering run and passed to the hardworking Marren who sent over a brilliant point to level the game on 41 minutes, nine points a piece, the Sligo supporters in full voice.

Dillon Walsh, like he had done in the Roscommon and Mayo matches, made a big impact coming off the bench and he linked up with O’Boyle and Marren who added another point from play, giving Sligo the lead on 44 minutes.

O’Boyle nudged Sligo in front by two on 45 minutes as both were introducing their benches. Sligo were battling to every ball. Charlie Power brought it back to a one point game on 51 minutes, Sligo keeper Ethan Carden injured trying to stop the ball going over the bar.

Then a mistake saw Galway’s Slattery bounding down on goal, Carden alert to make an incredible save the ‘45 sent over by Ó’Curraoin as it was level again on 54 minutes, the atmosphere palpable in Tuam.

Ó’Curraoin again put Galway in front with a good point from play with five minutes to go. Carden once more was called in to action, saving an initial goal chance from Birmingham and the rebound fell to Ó’Curraoin whose shot was stopped by Sloyan. A long ball into substitute Maidhc MacGearailt saw him putting Galway in front by two on 58 minutes but Sligo were quick to respond, Marren again on target after a brilliant ball from Dillon Walsh.

The excellent Chambers found O’Boyle who brought it level on 61 minutes, the drama hard to describe as both sides battled for the ultimate winner.

Both knew with four minutes almost up of injury time, something special would claim the victory and Walsh on his 18th birthday, fisted over the winner, delirium for Henry’s Sligo as they now march on to the semi-finals to meet the Munster champions.

SLIGO; Ethan Carden, Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly, Dylan Walsh (0-1), Dylan McLoughlin, Rossa Sloyan, Conor Sheridan, Canice Mulligan (C), Mark McDaniel, Ronan Niland, Ross Doherty, Luke Marren (0-7 4f), Daire O'Boyle (0-2), Matt Henry (0-1)

Substitutes used; Joshua Flynn (0-2) for Henry (inj 25), Dillon Walsh (0-1) for McDaniel (40), James Kiernan fr Doherty (48), Brian Byrne for Niland (59)

GALWAY; James Egan, Luc O'Connor, Éanna Donohue, Colm Mac Donncha, Bernard Coen, Brian Cogger, Jack Folan, Patrick Egan, Sam O'Neill, Matthew Thompson (0-1), Cillian Ó'Curraoin (0-6 4f 1’45), Fergal Ó'Sé, Charlie Power (0-1), Seán Birmingham (0-1 1m), Jake Slattery (0-3)

Substitutes used; Michael Moughan for Coen (44), Jack Lonergan for Folan (47), Maidhc Mac Gearailt (0-1) for Ó'Sé (53), Daithí Kilcommins for Thompson (60)

REFEREE; Liam Devenney (Mayo).